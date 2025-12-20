Fishbone Officially Release Their Alice In Chains' 'Them Bones' Live Cover

(IndieMusicMedia) Fishbone have released their explosive, one-take live cover of Alice in Chains' "Them Bones". The performance was filmed and recorded live during the Museum of Pop Culture's (MoPop) annual Founders Award benefit in December 2020, originally part of a tribute honoring Alice in Chains as they received MoPop's prestigious Founders Award. Five years later, Fishbone is commemorating the moment by making their standout performance officially available for the first time.

This performance also represents a special moment in Fishbone's history: the only time the original band lineup, joined by longtime collaborator Mark Phillips, performed publicly together since 1993. Captured in October 2020 at the height of COVID lockdowns, the reunion was as unexpected as it was historic. It came to life only after members of Alice in Chains, who played the Lollapalooza tour with Fishbone back in 1993, reached out, setting in motion a convergence that would otherwise never have occurred.

"It was LA's funk/punk/rock/ska pioneers Fishbone who may have stolen the show, with their groovy and explosive cover of 'Them Bones' that was driven by punchy horns, dissonant vocal harmonies, and a rock meets R&B sensibility that was incredibly original," shared Spill Magazine.

For more than four decades, Fishbone has remained one of music's most fearless and groundbreaking bands, genre disruptors whose fusion of punk, ska, funk, soul, and rock has pushed boundaries and challenged expectations. Emerging from the Los Angeles punk scene, the band quickly earned and has maintained a reputation for blistering live shows and their socially conscious, politically charged voice.

On June 27, 2025, Fishbone released Stockholm Syndrome, their first full-length album in over 20 years, and garnered rave reviews. Raw, urgent, and deeply reflective, the record tackles modern life with the band's trademark chaos, groove, and sharp-edged commentary. Punk Rock Mag said, "Stockholm Syndrome is a triumph-an album that doesn't just live up to Fishbone's legacy but expands it. It's biting, brilliant, and bursting with life. For longtime fans, it's the return you've been waiting for. For new listeners, it's a hell of an introduction." While Classic Rock Magazine thinks, "Still insanely entertaining and still kicking against the pricks, Fishbone have never been more needed."

Related Stories

Fishbone Reveal Track By Track From Artists On All-Star 'Cover Your Face' Tribute Album

Fishbone Launching To For 'In Your Face' 40th Anniversary

Fishbone Reveal Special Plans For 'In Your Face' 40th Anniversary

Fishbone Officially Release Their Alice In Chains' 'Them Bones' Live Cover

News > Fishbone