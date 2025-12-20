Goose Share Video From Night One of Goosemas XII

(BHM) Goose unveils a pro-shot video of the encore from Night One of Goosemas XII - the band's sold-out two-night holiday celebration at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. The encore features a heartfelt performance of the band's original "Jed Stone," followed by a lush rendition of Gregory Alan Isakov's "Master & A Hound," and a stirring cover of the Neil Young classic, "Sugar Mountain."
Goosemas XII - themed "Barnaby Glimpse's Show Upon Time: A Phantom Menagerie" - was a spectacle of narrative, music, and immersive production that transported fans into a richly imagined world of 18th-century charm. The two-night event saw the band perform deep cuts, imaginative cover debuts, special guests, and themed visuals and puppetry that brought the menagerie to life onstage. Throughout the weekend, Goose interspersed intrepid covers of Pink Floyd, Radiohead, Shouting Matches, The Band, David Byrne & Brian Eno, through thoughtfully curated setlists jam-packed with original compositions.
Today's pro-shot video release encapsulates the emotional arc Goose created on Night One. After a high-energy second set, the band made a bold shift into three contiguous ballads. A gorgeous rendition of "Jed Stone" saw the crowd singing along in powerful unison, reaffirming the song's status as an emergent fan favorite. Subsequently, drummer Cotter Ellis exited the stage, leaving Rick Mitarotonda, Peter Anspach, and Trevor Weekz to ease into the tender, evocative melody of "Master & a Hound." The sequence concluded with Mitarotonda alone under the spotlight, offering an intimate and unforgettable "Sugar Mountain" finale.
In response to the tragic shooting at Brown University - which occurred less than two miles from the Goosemas venue on the evening of the second performance - Goose has launched an ongoing auction fundraiser to support students and families affected by the crisis. The auction, featuring one-of-a-kind items from Goosemas and exclusive memorabilia, will benefit the Brown University Student Emergency Fund and remains live through Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 6 PM EST. Browse and bid here.
Goose Stream New Album and 'Good Times - End Times' Video
Goose Announce Hi-Fi Listening Events For New Album
Goose Share New Song 'Torero' From Immersive New Studio Album
Watch Billy Morrison and Dexter Holland Team Up With 'Never Gonna Change'- Sleep Theory Surprise Release Unexpected Covers EP- Lost Rick Derringer Song- more
Watch Russell Dickerson And Fetty Wap's 'BOOTS' Video- Alan Jackson Rocks Over 80,000 Fans At All-Star Farewell Concert- RaeLynn and Rhett Akins- more
Usher and Chris Brown Share Recap Of The R&B Tour Kick Off- BTS Set To Launch 'BTS THE CITY 'ARIRANG' LONDON'- Madonna Confessions II Pop-Up- more
Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Watch Billy Morrison and Dexter Holland Team Up With 'Never Gonna Change'
Sleep Theory Surprise Release Unexpected Covers EP
Lost Rick Derringer Song 'United States' Released For America's 250th
The Kinks' 'Brothers' Exhibition Coming To Gibson Garage London
Nonpoint Release 'Is It' Video And Announce New Album
Kamelot Release 'Ashen World' Video
Paul Laine Shares 'Love Me Or Leave Me' Visualizer
Bob Weir Celebration Added To The Great South Bay Music Festival
Motionless In White and Skylar Grey Take 'R.I.P.' To No. 1
Enslaved Collaborate With Blackfeet Nation Elder On 'Spirit Healer'
Watch The Lazy Eyes' 'Always In The Back Of My Mind' Video
Singled Out: A Heavy Quiet's Downsider