Goose Share Video From Night One of Goosemas XII

(BHM) Goose unveils a pro-shot video of the encore from Night One of Goosemas XII - the band's sold-out two-night holiday celebration at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. The encore features a heartfelt performance of the band's original "Jed Stone," followed by a lush rendition of Gregory Alan Isakov's "Master & A Hound," and a stirring cover of the Neil Young classic, "Sugar Mountain."

Goosemas XII - themed "Barnaby Glimpse's Show Upon Time: A Phantom Menagerie" - was a spectacle of narrative, music, and immersive production that transported fans into a richly imagined world of 18th-century charm. The two-night event saw the band perform deep cuts, imaginative cover debuts, special guests, and themed visuals and puppetry that brought the menagerie to life onstage. Throughout the weekend, Goose interspersed intrepid covers of Pink Floyd, Radiohead, Shouting Matches, The Band, David Byrne & Brian Eno, through thoughtfully curated setlists jam-packed with original compositions.

Today's pro-shot video release encapsulates the emotional arc Goose created on Night One. After a high-energy second set, the band made a bold shift into three contiguous ballads. A gorgeous rendition of "Jed Stone" saw the crowd singing along in powerful unison, reaffirming the song's status as an emergent fan favorite. Subsequently, drummer Cotter Ellis exited the stage, leaving Rick Mitarotonda, Peter Anspach, and Trevor Weekz to ease into the tender, evocative melody of "Master & a Hound." The sequence concluded with Mitarotonda alone under the spotlight, offering an intimate and unforgettable "Sugar Mountain" finale.

In response to the tragic shooting at Brown University - which occurred less than two miles from the Goosemas venue on the evening of the second performance - Goose has launched an ongoing auction fundraiser to support students and families affected by the crisis. The auction, featuring one-of-a-kind items from Goosemas and exclusive memorabilia, will benefit the Brown University Student Emergency Fund and remains live through Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 6 PM EST. Browse and bid here.

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