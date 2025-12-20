Kitchen Dwellers Release Surprise Three-Song EP 'The Katabatic'

() Kitchen Dwellers, the Bozeman-born quartet of Shawn Swain (mandolin), Torrin Daniels (banjo), Joe Funk (upright bass), and Max Davies (acoustic guitar) surprise fans with The Katabatic EP (No Coincidence Records), a new three-song project recorded in late 2021 and features guest trumpeter Eric "Benny" Bloom of Lettuce.

Kitchen Dwellers continue to carve out their own lane in the world of progressive roots music, blending bluegrass, folk, and psychedelic grit into a sound as expansive as their Montana home. Over the last several years, the band has grown from regional upstarts into one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking bands in modern string music. Their catalog pairs instrumental virtuosity with emotional storytelling, an exploratory spirit, and a deep connection to the American West.

"We are excited to share The Katabatic EP. These songs are a snapshot of late November 2021. The four of us went into the studio just after Thanksgiving to lay down some tracks. We had recorded Wise River earlier that year and had yet to begin work on Seven Devils, but we had some ideas we wanted to capture. The three-song EP covers a lot of ground in a short sprint," says Max Davies. "The source of the inspiration for these songs can be found in Montana where we were spending some downtime before the holidays," continues . "There's a juxtaposition in these songs, just like the weather and geography in Montana, or the styles of the four friends who created this small collection of music."

Kitchen Dwellers will play Portland, OR on Dec 30 and 31 to ring in the New Year, before setting out on tour early 2026 including multi-night runs in Denver, Bozeman, Salt Lake City and Charleston. Stream the EP here and see the dates below:

KITCHEN DWELLERS ON TOUR

Dec 30 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR #

Dec 31 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR &

Jan 15 - 16 - Sheridan Opera House - Telluride, CO !

Jan 17 - 18 - Center for the Arts - Crested Butte, CO !

Jan 20 - Surf Hotel - Buena Vista, CO -

Jan 22 - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom - Denver, CO "

Jan 23 - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom - Denver, CO $

Jan 24 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO ~ +

Jan 29 - The Pub Station Ballroom - Billings, MT !

Jan 30 - The ELM - Bozeman, MT !

Jan 31 - The ELM - Bozeman, MT @

Feb 12 - The Virginian Lodge - Jackson, WY !

Feb 13 - The Commonwealth Room - South Salt Lake City, UT !

Feb 14 - The Commonwealth Room - South Salt Lake City, UT @

Feb 15 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID @

Feb 17 - The Guild Theatre - Menlo Park, CA %

Feb 19 - Belly Up Solana Beach - Solana Beach, CA %

Feb 20 - 21 - Pappy & Harriet's - Pioneertown, CA %

Feb 22 - Orpheum Theater - Flagstaff, AZ %

Feb 24 - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM %

Feb 26 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK %

Feb 27 - Deep Ellum Art Co. - Dallas, TX %

Feb 28 - Empire Garage - Austin, TX %

Mar 13 - Charleston Pour House - Charleston, SC <

Mar 14 - Charleston Pour House - Charleston, SC ?

Mar 15 - Charleston Pour House - Charleston, SC **

May 7 - 9 - Viva El Gonzo - San Jose del Cabo, MX

# w/ Bodhi Mojo

& w/ Eel Sallad

! w/ Magoo

- w/ High Country Hustle

" w/ Jammy Buffet

$ w/ Silas Herman & The Tone Unit

~ w/ Mountain Grass Unit

+ w/ Lindsay Lou

@ w/ DUG

% w/ Cordovas

< w/ Arkansauce

? w/ Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road

** w/ Tray Wellington

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