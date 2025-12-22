Rhapsody Of Fire Fuel Angus McSix's New Single 'I Am Adam McSix'

(Napalm Records) Angus McSix reveals the epic new single, "I Am Adam McSix", cut from the band's upcoming sophomore album, Angus McSix and the All-Seeing Astral Eye, out March 13, 2026 via Napalm Records.

The track gives the band's new main character, Angus McSix's brother Adam McSix, space to introduce himself, with his heroism further praised by a feature from Italian symphonic power metal pioneers Rhapsody Of Fire.

Also, Alex Krull (Leaves Eyes, Atrocity) makes an appearance in the official music video as the Screaming Cauldron. ANGUS McSIX is ready to conquer, wielding the power of metal as their mighty weapon!

Now available to pre-order, Angus McSix and the All-Seeing Astral Eye is an exciting passing of the torch-and a worthy follow-up to Angus McSix's chart-storming 2023 debut album, Angus McSix and the Sword of Power, that instantly rose to the top 10 of the German Album charts. Check out the adventurous official music video for "I Am Adam McSix" below and make sure to secure your copy of the new album!

Angus McSix shared, "The song gives Adam the chance to explain in his own words what sets him apart from Angus. He never wanted to be the shining hero - he has simply seen too much of a world that keeps disappointing him. Glory and heroics no longer mean anything to him. Why should he help those who will only betray him in the end?

"In the 'Screaming Cauldron', the storylines of Angus McSix and Rhapsody of Fire intertwine for the first time, also featuring none other than Alex Krull, who not only performs the Screaming Cauldron but also lends it his unmistakable shouts. On his journey, Adam encounters the Adventurer (Giacomo Voli, Rhapsody Of Fire) and Vision (Alex Staropoli, Rhapsody Of Fire), with the former ultimately handing him the legendary 'Rain of Fury' sword for their shared quest."

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