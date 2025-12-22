Thomas Erak & The Ouroboros And Murals Teaming For Winter Tour

(CCM) Progressive post-hardcore bands Thomas Erak & The Ouroboros (feat. Thomas Erak, singer-songwriter, revered guitarist and founding member of Seattle experimental post-hardcore dynamos The Fall of Troy) and Murals (feat. members of Hail The Sun, Sufferer, slenderbodies) are excited to announce its winter 2026 co-headline tour.
Kicking off in Portland, OR at Hawthorne Lounge on Friday, January 23, the tour will take in 12 evenings across the U.S. west coast, midwest and southwest, and culminate in an appearance at Vibes Underground in San Antonio, TX on Friday, February 6. Support on the tour will be provided by Diver from January 26-30.
A pandemic passion project, a life preserver, a journal, and now an album all in one, (AU) from Thomas Erak & The Ouroboros documents Erak's remarkable life shift from just barely being able to stay afloat to somehow having all of his personal dreams come true. A testament to hard work and determination in both life and his art, (AU) marks a new dawn for a celebrated artist that fell on some pretty tough times but came out the other side.
An exciting new project that showcases three talented musicians exploring a multitude of styles, Murals EP serves as an innovative platform for the talents of Shane Gann (guitar/vocals), Blake Dahlinger (drums) and Tony Bautista (bass/vocals), whose personal and musical personalities mesh seamlessly. The band's mission is to help create real progressive, social change by offering support to those facing challenges and injustices in our modern world. All three members are full of heart, and listeners can distinctly hear their unique and evocative approaches to songwriting, arrangement, and vocal performance.
JANUARY
23 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Lounge
24 - Seattle, WA - Fun House
26 - Sacramento, CA - Old Ironside *
27 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues (The Parish Room) *
28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues (Voodoo Room) *
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Rosetta Room *
30 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar *
FEBRUARY
01 - Denver, CO - Moon Room
02 - Kansas City, MO - The Rino
03 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head
04 - Dallas, TX - TX Tea Room
05 - Houston, TX - The End
06 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Underground
* - Diver supporting
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