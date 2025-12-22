Triumph's Mike Levine Explains His Role In Upcoming Reunion Tour

(MS) Last week on SiriusXM's OZZY's Boneyard (Channel 38), host Mark Strigl spoke with Mike Levine, original founding member and bassist of the legendary Canadian rock band Triumph. The conversation was recorded in New York, New York, with Levine joining remotely.
During the interview, Strigl and Levine discussed Triumph's upcoming tour, the excitement surrounding April Wine as the opening act, and Levine's memories of Triumph sharing festival bills with Ozzy Osbourne at numerous events over the years.
When asked by Mark Strigl whether he expects to appear at all of the upcoming tour dates, Levine candidly addressed his current situation and plans moving forward:
Mike Levine: "I'm going to attempt to play as many shows as I can. I have a problem with my hand that precludes me from being able to really play well. That is a big issue. I don't want to go up there and not be able to execute properly. There is that. In the meantime, we are going to do some shooting. There is going to be some really neat video stuff, special effects So I am going to pre-record a couple of things, just so... when I am feeling good, and they will get pumped into the show at various times. I will be there physical or virtually in one way shape or form."
SiriusXM's OZZY's Boneyard (Channel 38) is the home of classic hard and heavy rock, celebrating iconic artists like Triumph. Listen here
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