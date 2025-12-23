Death Dealer Share Remixed And Remastered Version Of 'We Three Kings'

(Neecee) Death Dealer return this holiday season with a crushing gift for fans: a newly remixed and remastered version of their ferocious take on the classic Christmas hymn "We Three Kings".

Originally recorded 10 years ago, the track has now been reborn with renewed sonic power, bringing fresh fire, clarity and weight to a song that has long stood as a cult favorite among fans. The remixed and remastered version amplifies everything that made Death Dealer's interpretation so formidable - thunderous riffs, commanding vocals and an unmistakable steel-forged intensity - while giving the track a modern, hard-hitting edge.

This special holiday release arrives As DEATH DEALER continue to build momentum toward their highly anticipated new studio album "Reign Of Steel", due out on January 23, 2026 via Massacre Records, representing the band's most ambitious and refined work to date. Forged over five years of intense writing and studio craftsmanship, the album sees Death Dealer operating at full power, propelled by their all-star lineup:

Sean Peck (Cage, The Three Tremors, Denner/Shermann) - Vocals

Ross "The Boss" Friedman (Manowar, Dictators, Ross The Boss Band) - Guitars

Stu Marshall (Dungeon, Empires of Eden, Night Legion) - Guitars

Mike LePond (Symphony X) - Bass

Steve Bolognese (Into Eternity, Ross The Boss Band) - Drums

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Death Dealer Share Remixed And Remastered Version Of 'We Three Kings'

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