David Ellefson and The Lucid Release 'Maggot Wind' Music Video

(Submitted) The Lucid, the alt-rock powerhouse featuring vocalist Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge), guitarist Drew Fortier, Grammy Award-winning bassist David Ellefson (Metal Church, Kings of Thrash), and drummer Mike Heller (Raven, Malignancy), have released a new music video for "Maggot Wind," a standout track from their self-titled debut album, originally released in 2021.

Directed by independent cult filmmaker James L. Edwards (Trivial, Her Name Was Christa), the video was conceptualized by Mike Heller and delivers a darkly comic, horror-tinged narrative that balances satire with suspense.

The video stars James L. Edwards alongside Tim Novotny and Rowyn Richards, and also incorporates clips from Edwards' previous films, including Her Name Was Christa, Brimstone Incorporated, and Trivial, available via Buffalora Entertainment.

Formed in early 2020, The Lucid began with demos written by Fortier and Heller that quickly caught the attention of Ellefson, a frequent Fortier collaborator. With the addition of Dombroski, the lineup was completed and the band went on to release their self-titled debut album in October 2021. In 2023, The Lucid followed up with the Saddle Up and Ride EP, featuring Insane Clown Posse's Violent J on the title track, as well as a re-imagined take on Faith No More's "Epic," retitled "Sweet Toof."

Both releases were produced by Heller and mixed and mastered by Lasse Lammert.

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