SubRosa To Reunite At Fire in The Mountains Festival

(another / side) The third wave of artists to perform at Fire in the Mountains 2026 have been announced: the long-awaited reunion performance from SubRosa, a 2026 exclusive performance from Full of Hell presented by Firekeeper Alliance, Navajo/Dine composer Raven Chacon will join the legend Iggor Cavalera for a special collaborative performance, plus Old Man Gloom, Yaotl Mictlan, Savage Oath, El Welk.
The entire program is curated with intention and features performances that can only be experienced in the landscapes of Red Eagle Campground against the majesty of the mountains.
Through music, art, education- all set within the remote wilderness that borders Glacier National Park- in an area the Blackfeet call "The Backbone of the World," FITM offers a one-of-a-kind, immersion-based experience designed to rekindle the inner fire and deepen each participant's connection to the natural world, and to one's self. This distinctive approach has quickly earned FITM international recognition as the most original, talked-about, and meaningful heavy music festival in North America.
The 2026 lineup is as follows, with more artists to be announced soon:
Special Guest Headliner [to be announced]
16 Horsepower
Enslaved
Baroness
Borknagar (U.S. exclusive)
Yob (presented by Firekeeper Alliance)
The Ruins of Beverast (U.S. exclusive)
SubRosa
Full of Hell (presented by Firekeeper Alliance)
Gallowbraid (U.S. exclusive)
Sigh
Wayfarer
Old Man Gloom
Raven Chacon & Iggor Cavalera
Midwife
Dreadnought
Phobophilic
Tarantella
Yaotl Mictlan
Savage Oath
Galvanist
Nocturne
El Welk
More to be announced...
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