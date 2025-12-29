Veil Of The Serpent Share New Ballad 'We Are The Stars'

(Submitted) Veil Of The Serpent close out the year with a powerful statement, releasing their newest single. With "We Are The Stars" the band unveils one of the most epic songs of their career. The track is a massive ballad that deals with the end of life - not in fear, but in acceptance and in the belief that something remains when everything else is gone.

Taken from the upcoming album Born To Burn, "We Are The Stars" reveals a more melodic and introspective side of VEIL OF THE SERPENT. As a metal ballad, the song balances emotional depth with the band's signature heaviness, combining atmospheric tension, soaring melodies and massive guitar work into one of the album's most cinematic moments.

Within the overarching space saga of Born To Burn, the track represents a turning point - a moment of reflection amid conflict, isolation and destruction. While the album explores rebellion, transformation and survival in a collapsing universe, "We Are The Stars" introduces a message of guidance and redemption.

The new single is out now on all major streaming platforms. Born To Burn will be released on CD and digital formats worldwide on March 20.

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