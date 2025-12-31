Alcatrazz Fire Back Over Graham Bonnet Comments

(MBM) The current incarnation of Alcatrazz have issued a response to some comments that were made by the band's former frontman Graham Bonnet about the band.

They shared: Graham, thank you for the free PR... the Alcatrazz name has been trending quite nicely over the holidays. In a recent interview you seem to have had your say, so now we will have ours:

You claim our current line-up contains, in your opinion... a lack of musical merit, or that the musicians in our current line-up have no connection to, nor the right to perform or record as Alcatrazz... let's look under the hood a bit to your reasoning as to why...

Despite the fact that we have two original founding members (whom you have willingly, and certainly when it suited you happily worked with more than once at numerous stages in your musical career), one of whom named the band "Alcatrazz" -- plus a guitarist that you yourself claimed in interviews at the time was "perfect for the Alcatrazz band"... someone that you yourself "fully endorsed" back in 2019 to record and co-write our "Born Innocent" album, when you were still in the band.

Perhaps you could check in with your apparent new friend Bruce Dickinson... as Bruce's own keyboard player Maestro Mistheria is currently in a band with our guitarist... Mr. Joe Stump... that band is called Tower Of Babel... small world isn't it?...we are sure Bruce likely has better things to do though.

The balance of your comments are also all a bit hypocritical, as aside from yourself not one member of your current solo band has any connection to these songs (nor to the songs of Rainbow or M.S.G. which you perform).

In fact many of the songs that you are known by: "Since You Been Gone" "All Night Long" "Night Games" "Warm Ride" "It's All Over Now Baby Blue" "Only One Woman" (to name a few) you didn't write a single part of any of them yourself... yet you continue to trade off this material whenever you perform live, on recent re-recordings, live albums and compilations of your work... How many more versions of Russ Ballard's "Since You Been Gone" are you going to re-record?... as many as you like we assume, but your apparent faulty logic of >writers being the only ones who have a right to perform a song< doesn't compute.

Again; we have two original founding members in our line-up and a guitarist who has been in the band longer than any other guitarist previous.

The version of Rainbow that you were in bore little resemblance in sound or image of the original Rainbow band, yet in our opinion was no less valid... so by your logic as you didn't write anything with Rainbow, should you be dismissed in equal measure as some kind of imposter Rainbow member when you are out performing those songs? ... You do seem to have a habit of shifting the rules around depending on what suits you best.

You have claimed that you have seen videos of our live show and deem us to be "terrible"... you have also made recent comments in the press that you also cannot listen to yourself on similar such videos as they also sound "terrible"... so we suppose, in your estimation, that there isn't much hope for any of us... God-Damned Video!

You also seem a bit "put-out" that Jimmy recently spoke to the press regarding your lip-synching and running of pre-recorded vocal tracks to cover for your vocal issues live (an absolute truth during Jimmy's tenure both in your solo band and in Alcatrazz)...

Would you care to take a lie detector test to settle this once and for all? - as we would be happy to also do so... are you up for the challenge?... anytime!

There was of course no mention by you of the fact that you had no problem (for years) stating numerous falsehoods publicly about Jimmy Waldo... not least of all your ridiculous claim that he had "stolen" the main theme from the Alcatrazz song "Island In The Sun" directly from Van Halen's "Jump" (?)... But wait!, we have a slight timeline problem there, as Jimmy wrote that piece while a member of New England in 1981... it was released in 1983, still some months prior to the release of the Van Halen song (the two songs have nothing in common by the way).

In reality it was Jimmy who would pitch correct your vocals on the records, prepare the pre-recorded live tracks for you to lip-synch to, and basically save your arse night after night - so it shouldn't come as a surprise that once you decided to take shots at our band and at Jimmy, that we decided (after THREE years of saying nothing about you at all) that enough was enough and he gave it back to you with both barrels fully loaded!.

Jimmy Waldo; as a member of New England, A-Z, Warlord and someone who has performed numerous sessions for the likes of Quiet Riot, Pretty Maids, WASP, and many more, doesn't need to make up stories about Graham Bonnet to get attention.

You make no mention of the fact that three international trademark courts dismissed your claim to the "Alcatrazz" trademark, for the simple fact that you quit-the-band (!) back in 2020 and that the band contractually was never ever your solo project... a narrative that you are still trying to push, proving once and for all that your ego is still your worst enemy.

Now conveniently enough you say that the Alcatrazz name is an embarrassment to you and you have no desire to be known by it any longer.

You didn't like Alcatrazz when the great Doogie White (ex Rainbow, Michael Schenker, Malmsteen) was singing for us, nor do you like it now that Giles Lavery (Warlord, Jack Starr, Dragonsclaw) is singing for us. Actually you told us you didn't like the music of Alcatrazz when YOU were a member either.

Which is fair enough... we quite liked your last solo album by the way... apart from that song "David's Mom" ... which was crap!... We all have opinions, so let's let the fans make up their own minds.

You seem to make a big deal of the fact that our singer (Giles Lavery) is also our manager and was at one time your manager...a man of many talents indeed (but not in the kitchen!)... you make this comment in some kind of attempt to diminish his work as a vocalist (as mentioned above he also sings quite successfully as member of, and for: Warlord, Jack Starr's band and Dragonsclaw).

Again, your hypocrisy is palpable - Your own bass player is your current manager, of course she is also your girlfriend (and driver, nurse and landlady)... and speaking of musical merit, she herself did not actually play the bass on the Graham Bonnet Band albums (you can ask your guitarist Conrado more about that!) ...Oh...did someone just say "Spinal Tap"...?

We continue to record and tour internationally quite successfully without you... so you do your thing and we will do ours.

Alcatrazz (with two Z's)

BraveWords Records releases PRIOR CONVICTIONS, the new album by Alcatrazz. PRIOR CONVICTIONS contains newly re-recorded versions of nine 1980s era Alcatrazz songs, all featuring new vocalist Giles Lavery. Plus two brand new band compositions "Transylvanian Requiem" and "Stand And Wait Your Turn".

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