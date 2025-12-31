KMFDM Postpone Tour Due To 'Severe Illness'

(Red Sand PR) Due to severe illness that requires immediate medical intervention and therapy, the German electronic and industrial rock pioneers KMFDM have been forced to postpone a previously announced (and almost sold out) European tour in February and March 2026 to promote their forthcoming new album, 'ENEMY'.
"We are so very sorry. We were looking forward to do this tour, but we will make up for it," states KMFDM founder Sascha Konietzko. "We appreciate your love and support! Long live the ULTRA HEAVY BEAT," adds band co-vocalist Lucia Cifarelli.
All tickets sold for the tour will remain valid for the rescheduled shows, with a further update on the timescale of these expected soon. Meanwhile, the release of 'ENEMY' will remain 6th February 2026 on Metropolis Records, with a first single from the album, 'OUBLIETTE', available now.
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