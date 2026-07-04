Canada's Country Gentleman Tommy Hunter Dead At 89

(2911) Tommy Hunter, one of the most beloved figures in Canadian television and country music, has died. Born Thomas James Hunter on March 20, 1937, in London, Ontario, Hunter passed away on July 2, 2026, of natural causes. He was 89.

Known to generations of viewers as "Canada's Country Gentleman," Hunter earned the title through his warm presence, polished musicianship and decades-long commitment to wholesome family entertainment.

"Tommy lived and worked with grace, humility, and deep respect for the audiences who welcomed him into their homes for thirty-six consecutive years," said Brian Edwards, longtime business manager for The Tommy Hunter Show. "He loved country music and all his loyal fans across Canada and the United States. He never once took for granted the generations of families who made him part of their lives."

Hunter's career in country music television began in 1956 when he joined CBC's Country Hoedown as a cast member. In 1965, he was given his own television program, The Tommy Hunter Show, which became one of the most enduring music programs in North American television history. The show aired weekly on CBC for 27 years, from 1965 to 1992, and was later carried in the United States by The Nashville Network, introducing Hunter and Canadian country music to millions of American viewers.

For many fans, The Tommy Hunter Show was more than a television program. Hunter was welcomed into living rooms each week like a trusted family friend. He was deeply proud that the show bearing his name offered quality, wholesome family entertainment while helping elevate country music beyond the stereotypes that often surrounded the genre.

Hunter insisted that his stage would feature no barns, hay bales or corn stalks. He believed country music deserved to be presented with dignity and class. That commitment helped bring country music into the mainstream and gave Canadian audiences a television home where traditional country, contemporary artists and emerging talent could all stand on the same stage.

Over the years, The Tommy Hunter Show welcomed a remarkable range of artists, including Hank Snow, Roy Acuff, Kitty Wells, Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Carroll Baker, Reba McEntire, Rita MacNeil, Michelle Wright and Shania Twain, among many others. The program provided a national platform for Canadian country artists while also connecting viewers with some of the most important names in country music.

After The Tommy Hunter Show ended in 1992, Hunter continued performing live across Canada. He remained a cherished concert attraction from coast to coast, often drawing audiences that included four generations of the same family - grandparents, parents, children and grandchildren who had first come to know him through television. Hunter performed his final concert and retired from touring on his 75th birthday in 2012.

Hunter's contributions to Canadian music and broadcasting earned him numerous honors. He received three Juno Awards and one Gemini Award, was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, and was appointed to both the Order of Canada and the Order of Ontario. Canada Post also recognized his legacy by honoring him with his own postage stamp.

Tommy Hunter is survived by his three children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral arrangements and details regarding a public memorial will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the London Humane Society or to an animal rescue organization of the donor's choice.

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