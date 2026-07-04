Gary Pratt Teams With Kate Szallar For '4th Of July'

(MTS) Country hitmaker Gary Pratt is kicking off Independence Day weekend with the release of his electrifying new single, "4th of July," available everywhere on Friday, July 3, 2026. Featuring powerhouse vocalist Kate Szallar, the romantic summer anthem captures the excitement of falling in love, proving that the biggest fireworks don't always happen in the sky.

Described by MTS Records, Pratt's label, as "a love song with fireworks," "4th of July" blends infectious country melodies with heartfelt lyrics that celebrate the kind of chemistry that makes every night feel like America's biggest celebration. Instead of backyard cookouts and crowded festivals, the song finds romance in life's quieter moments, where two people create their own unforgettable holiday.

Opening with the intimate lines, "An ordinary February night / It's a good thing we're inside," the song quickly transforms an ordinary evening into something extraordinary. The soaring chorus delivers its unforgettable hook:

"Got me feeling like the Fourth of July / Celebrating our love every night... Fireworks going off in the room."

It's a playful, radio-ready anthem that balances modern country production with timeless storytelling, making it equally at home on summer playlists, country radio, and holiday celebrations.

Joining Pratt on the recording is featured vocalist Kate Szallar, whose performance adds warmth, chemistry, and emotional depth to the song's romantic narrative. Together, the pair create a believable duet that captures the exhilaration of two people completely swept up in the moment.

The single was produced by acclaimed Nashville musician Adam Ernst, whose impressive credits include performances on recordings by Bailey Zimmerman, Mickey Guyton, and Chase Matthew. Ernst also performed every instrument heard on "4th of July," creating a polished, energetic production that perfectly complements the song's celebratory spirit while

showcasing his exceptional versatility as a musician.

Pratt has built a reputation as one of independent country music's most consistent hitmakers, earning multiple chart successes through his authentic songwriting and relatable storytelling. With "4th of July," he continues that tradition, delivering a feel-good anthem destined to become a seasonal favorite for years to come.

Whether it's blasting through the speakers during a holiday barbecue, accompanying a lakeside sunset, or providing the soundtrack for a summer romance, "4th of July" reminds listeners that the brightest fireworks are often the ones sparked between two hearts.

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