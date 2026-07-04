Hear Exile's New Song 'Rain Keeps Fallin'

(BNPR) Exile are continuing the countdown to their forthcoming album Look Out Heart with the release of their new single, "Rain Keeps Fallin'" Available now through StarVista Music on all major digital and streaming platforms, the emotionally charged ballad showcases the band's signature harmonies and timeless storytelling.

"Writing 'Rain Keeps Fallin' was one of those special songwriting sessions where everything clicked," Exile shared. "J.P., Sonny and Clay built the song around the story of a man haunted by the loss of his love, with the sound of pounding rain and a lonely wind serving as a backdrop to his heartache."

Driven by vivid imagery and emotional storytelling, "Rain Keeps Fallin'" follows a man haunted by the memory of a lost love as relentless rain mirrors the heartache he carries within. The song's universal themes of longing, loss and perseverance invite listeners to reflect on their own experiences while finding comfort in the hope that every storm eventually gives way to sunshine.

"Rain Keeps Fallin'" brings together three highly accomplished and respected songwriters with deep roots in Nashville and beyond. Exile founding members Sonny LeMaire and J.P. Pennington are Kentucky Music Hall of Fame inductees and architects of one of country music's most successful group careers, helping Exile achieve 11 No. 1 country hits and more than 8 million records sold. As songwriters, the duo penned numerous chart-toppers for Exile and wrote songs recorded by major artists including Alabama, Diamond Rio, Restless Heart, Janie Fricke, Kenny Rogers and others.

Joining them is award-winning songwriter Clay Mills, a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame nominee and multi-million-selling-hitmaker whose songs have been recorded by Darius Rucker, Lady A, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood, Diamond Rio and many others. Together, these three accomplished writers bring decades of hit-making experience and proven songwriting excellence to "Rain Keeps Fallin'."

The new recording features original members Sonny LeMaire (bass guitar/lead and harmony vocals), J.P. Pennington (electric guitars/percussion, back vocals /acoustic guitar), Marlon Hargis (keyboards/vocals), Steve Goetzman (drums), and Les Taylor (acoustic guitars/lead and harmony vocals).

Exile continues to captivate audiences worldwide with a career marked by chart-topping hits and unforgettable performances featuring their stellar musicianship and signature soulful harmonies.

EXILE Tour Dates:

07-04-26 - The Moapa Paiute "Rock The Sky" 4th of July Country Music Festival - Moapa, NV

07-10-26 - The Ledge Amphitheater - Waite Park, MN

08-05-26 - Ulster County Fair - New Paltz, NY

08-13-26 - Hertz Arena - Estero, FL

08-15-26 - Pensacola Bay Center - Pensacola, FL

08-16-26 - Tucks Bar - Minor Hill, TN

08-21-26 - Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA

09-06-26 - Historic Shuler Theatre - Raton, NM

09-11-26 - Jackson Live & Event Center - Seymour, IN

09-12-26 - McLeansboro Fall Festival - McLeansboro, IL

09-17-26 - Black Gold Festival - Hazard, KY

09-18-26 - The Vine at Chenault Vineyards - Richmond, KY

09-26-26 - Covered Bridge Days Festival - Elizabethton, TN

10-03-26 - Harris Park - Dunlap, TN

10-09-26 - Georgia Mountain Fair (Anderson Music Hall) - Hiawassee, GA

02-28-27 - Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts Concert Hall - Conway, AR

03-13-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

03-14-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

03-15-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

03-16-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

03-17-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

03-18-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

03-19-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

03-20-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

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