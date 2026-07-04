Hear Nipsey Hussle, Bono Rideaux and BH's 'All Summer'

(Atlantic) Fourth of July Weekend 2026 heats up with the premiere of "All Summer (feat. BH)," a new track from the late, legendary GRAMMY Award-winning icon Nipsey Hussle and acclaimed Los Angeles-bred storyteller Bino Rideaux (BEE-no Ree-DOE).

The track - which also features BH, one of Hussle's closest friends and a founding member of his All Money In crew - heralds Nipsey and Bino's eagerly awaited new collaborative album, PROLIFIC, arriving everywhere via All Money In/Out The Blue/Atlantic Records on Friday, August 14, one day before Hussle's birthday.

"This one means a lot because this is real life for us," says BH. "Me, Hussle and Bino built this from genuine friendship, so to finally put out a record that can hit radio and reach beyond LA is a big moment. To be a part of a project like PROLIFIC, knowing what it means to the culture and what it's going to stand for, is something special."

"This is a real do-the-dash West Coast anthem," says Bino Rideux. "Excited for the release featuring AllMoneyIn BH. It means a lot to release this single with the three of us. Perfect to set the tone for the summer."

Created by Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux nearly a decade before its long-awaited release, PROLIFIC captures the two Los Angeles artists at full stride, backed by a trusted circle of GRAMMY Award-winning collaborators - including Mike & Keys, Mixed By Ali, Cyrus Taghipour, Axel Folie, Larrance Dopson, Lamar "Mars" Edwards, and Garnett "G" Flynn - many of whom helped shape Nipsey's GRAMMY Award-nominated, 2x Platinum album, Victory Lap. The 15-track project includes fan favorites "Reckless (feat. Static Major)" and "Sacrifices (feat. James Fauntleroy)," both of which arrived alongside visuals directed by Norberto Garcia and earned praise from Billboard, Hypebeast, ESSENCE, Complex, XXL, and REVOLT.

"We're proud to present PROLIFIC, the collaborative project Nipsey created with Bino and brought to life sonically by Mixed By Ali," says Samiel "Blacc Sam" Asghedom. "This is the exact body of work Nipsey envisioned, built with Bino from top to bottom, and we feel blessed to finally share it with the world."

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