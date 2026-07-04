Hear Sebastian Schub's New Song 'kiss of life. (you're kinda magical)'

(IC) Sebastian Schub is pleased to share a new single, his first new music of the year. kiss of life. (you're kinda magical) is released via Island EMI/Capitol Records and streaming now.

Following a recent series of sporadic, sold-out pop-up shows dubbed by Seb as his "early versions" that filled intimate rooms across Manchester, Newcastle, Cardiff, Paris and London, the Hamburg born, London based musician looks towards the future with a playful new track about the dizzying joy of being in love.

kiss of life. (you're kinda magical) is an unabashed track that zeroes in on the euphoric feeling of new love. It's a musical cartwheel to losing your inhibitions and just being your own daft self with someone. It's optimistic, spirit-lifting and full of colour, portraying a different side to Seb's songwriting.

He explains, "kiss of life is definitely the most fun I've ever had making a record. It's everything overflowing all at once. On the surface it's a song about falling in love, but really, it's an ode to my friends and the people around me - it's about the joy and gratitude I feel whenever I'm with them. Two of them unexpectedly became parents recently and it really ended up shaping the heart of the song. In the end I just had to get them all to perform on the record - including the baby. It's definitely the most fun I've ever had on a song."

Having cut his teeth on the London open-mic circuit, finding both his voice and confidence by silencing and turning the heads of chatty, demanding crowds, Sebastian Schub now draws a line under his introductory EPs (reaping over 85 million global streams for his debut single Sing Like Madonna alone), to fully focus on putting the finishing touches to his debut full length album.

Having opened shows for the likes of Noah Kahan and Asha Banks, Sebastian Schub now steps up to headliner status, and kiss of life. (you're kinda magical) is his impressive opening bow.

A positive, exciting and smart new voice for a whole new generation of singer-songwriter.

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