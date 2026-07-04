Jamie Webster Joined By Famous Faces For 'Small Town Life' Video

(PC) Jamie Webster shares his new single, Small Town Life, alongside a new video featuring 'national treasure' actor, Ricky Tomlinson, ex-England international footballer, Toni Duggan and Betrayal star Paddy Rowan.

Taken from his forthcoming fourth album, Running Round The Sun, the track, co-written with Kieran Shudall of Circa Waves, is another ambitious, radio-ready anthem from the Liverpool songwriter, celebrating community, friendship and the enduring power of standing together.

Last month, Webster unveiled his first new music of 2026 with Just Begun, while announcing both the release date of his new, 12-track album on Friday 4 September 2026 and an intimate 15-date UK tour. Together, the two lyrically intricate and painstakingly produced singles reconfirm the presence of an artist entering a fresh creative chapter, one that explores how people stay connected, grounded and true to themselves in a world where change is often the only constant.

Music, and the unwavering loyalty of his audience, have taken Webster a long way from the days of playing gigs for little more than "a pack of Quavers and a pint of Coke". Speaking to the Liverpool Echo as he emerged from the studio last month, discussion around his lean early days and the last six years of chart success and sold-out arena dates underlined both his remarkable rise and his commitment to documenting the lives, challenges and triumphs of ordinary people. For Webster, Running Round The Sun is "about being in it with everyone and walking alongside the crowd".

The star-studded video for Small Town Life, shot on location in Liverpool by acclaimed director, James Slater, brings those themes to life, celebrating the previously unimaginable opportunities music has afforded him, whilst reflecting the values that remain central to Webster's observational world view.

"There is a sense of community running through it," says Webster. "Looking after each other, standing together, backing one another. Not because life is perfect, but because it's real. It's about the beauty you can find in ordinary places and ordinary lives. It's blood, sweat, tears, pints, football, friendships and families. It's life as most people actually live it."

Webster's natural affinity with other, young, aspiring Merseyside creative forces means the appearance of actor, Paddy Rowan, falls in naturally alongside previous videos that featured ex-MMA fighter, Molly McCann, This City Is Ours star, James Nelson Joyce and Waterloo Road's Jack McMullen. The welcome sight of highly respected actor, Ricky Tomlinson brings the pair back together publicly again for the first time since the legendary Royle Family star appeared on stage in front of 32,000 people at Webster's headline Sefton Park show in summer 2024.

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