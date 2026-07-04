Marlon Hoffstadt Announces Album With 'Party People' Visual

(IC) Acclaimed Berlin-based producer/DJ Marlon Hoffstadt - also known as DJ Daddy Trance - will release his new album, Das Ist Daddy, on August 7 via Capitol Records in partnership with Goodlife Management and MC3.

"Das Ist Daddy" - which translates as That Is Daddy in English - flashed across the Sahara Stage screen after Marlon Hoffstadt's Coachella debut in a full-circle moment for an artist who had just brought 300 of his fans on stage with him.

Now, Das Ist Daddy arrives as the album version of that same fan-first energy: a surprise release and love letter to his community, opening with the fan-powered anthem "Party People" and loaded with seven additional high-energy club bangers.

Released today, the infectious first single "Party People" samples "Move Your Body" - Marshall Jefferson's 1986 house classic, which was later heard in the UK film 24 Hour Party People, set in the Manchester music scene - and The Puppies' "Hokey Pokey II."

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