MISSIO Deliver 'Love & Heartbreak' Stream It Now

(Nettwerk) Globally acclaimed dark-alternative/electronic duo MISSIO officially unleash their highly anticipated sixth studio album, Love & Heartbreak, via Nettwerk. The album was birthed entirely through remote sessions due to geographic distance, leading the band to record the majority of the release in various Airbnbs scattered across the globe.

Produced alongside frequent collaborator Dwight A. Baker, the 14-tracks find MISSIO, comprised of Matthew Brue and David Butler, returning to the visceral, shadow-drenched electronic-pop sound of their 2017 breakout debut Loner, but this time elevated with a massive, cinematic flair fit for a James Bond movie. The thematic core of the album was written in real-time through the polarizing duality of a relationship, capturing both the euphoric honeymoon phase of budding romance and the devastating aftermath of its ensuing collapse. Listen to Love & Heartbreak here.

"Every human being on this planet has experienced love and heartbreak," shares Brue. "It had been a long time since I was in a relationship because for many years I was always so focused on the band's success. This album addresses my most recent relationship and the profound feelings that come with being in love."

This bold new era follows a monumental decade for MISSIO, who have spent the last ten years carving a singular, genre-defying lane in modern alternative music that effortlessly blends pop, indie, hip-hop, and electronic textures. Boasting over 1.5 billion streams, two Gold-certified singles ("Everybody Gets High" and "Twisted"), and major syncs with global giants like Armani and Fortnite, the duo has built a fiercely devoted global audience and shared massive stages with Muse, Yungblud, and AWOLNATION.

Love & Heartbreak arrives hot on the heels of their commanding run on The Hollow Crown Tour, where they brought their pulsating synths and legendary stage presence to packed rooms across the country. Led by the hypnotic new focus track "Dopamine Kisses," and bolstered by previous hit singles "Bleed" and "I Remember When," the album functions as a vivid, uncompromising window into human fragility, excitement, and devastation.

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