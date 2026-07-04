Rylo Rodriguez Recruits Lil Baby, Kevin Gates, Veeze & More For S.K.A.T.E. Project

(IC) Platinum Alabama rap star Rylo Rodriguez (Glass Window Entertainment/Motown Records) officially releases his highly anticipated new project, S.K.A.T.E. (Silence Keeps All Targets Exposed), available everywhere today.

Led by the focus track "Neighborhood Starz" featuring Lil Baby and Kevin Gates, the 23-track release finds Rylo continuing to sharpen his signature blend of melodic storytelling, street wisdom, and emotional transparency. The project is powered by an all-star production lineup featuring Zaytoven, JayRich, BassKid, Al Geno, and additional collaborators, creating the sonic backdrop for one of Rylo's most personal and fully realized bodies of work to date.

Ahead of the release, Rylo announced the project earlier this week, with an Instagram teaser revealing the back cover artwork alongside behind-the-scenes footage of himself recording in the studio, giving fans an intimate preview of the creative process behind S.K.A.T.E.

Named after the phrase "Silence Keeps All Targets Exposed," the project reflects Rylo's belief that moving with intention often says more than speaking at all. Rooted in the idea that silence reveals people's true intentions, S.K.A.T.E. explores how others often expose themselves when they aren't given access to your next move-a mindset that has guided Rylo both personally and creatively throughout the project. Fans will also finally get the official release of "Endless Cups," a long-awaited unreleased favorite that has generated anticipation across social media since 2025.

The arrival of S.K.A.T.E. follows another milestone week for Rylo as he celebrated the three-year anniversary of his breakthrough project, Been One. The anniversary was marked by a wave of new RIAA certifications, including Gold status for Been One, Platinum certification for "Thang For You" featuring NoCap, and Gold certifications for "End of the Road," "Equal Dirt," "Set Me Free," "Unf***witable," and "Walk."

Most recently, Rylo released "bruddas," a heartfelt street anthem that balanced his signature melodic flow with reflections on loyalty, loss, and success. Directed by Jordan White, the accompanying visual further showcased the authenticity and emotional depth that continue to separate Rylo from his peers.

Since Been One, Rylo has remained one of rap's most sought-after collaborators. He reunited with Veeze and Lil Baby on "One of Them Ones," followed by standout collaborations including "Bring Bac Act" with Rio Da Young OG, "Don't Say Nun" with Yung Wolf, "It Is What It Is" with 42 Dugg and Lil Baby, "By Myself" from Lil Baby's Billboard 200 No. 1 album WHAM, and "No Stars in Maybachs" alongside Rod Wave, LUCKI, and Veeze.

Three years after Been One announced Rylo as one of rap's brightest storytellers, S.K.A.T.E. finds him pushing forward with his most focused and fully realized body of work yet, continuing to cement his place among the South's premier voices. Stream it here

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