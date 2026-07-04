Watch Ken Carson's 'wedidit ft. Playboi Carti' Video

(IC) Ken Carson enters his next era with the release of his highly anticipated fifth studio album, xperiment, via Opium/Interscope Records. Pushing his sound into uncharted territory, the 22-track project arrives following a streak of career milestones that have propelled him to new heights, further establishing him as one of rap's most talked-about artists.

The album blends melodic moments with his signature high-energy sound, marking a creative shift that seamlessly balances intensity with more emotionally driven elements. Listen to xperiment here. Coinciding with the release, Ken also premieres the official music video for "wedidit ft. Playboi Carti," filmed in his hometown of Atlanta and directed by Frankie Watts.

xperiment features production from Ken's trusted collaborators including AM, F1LTHY, starboy, Outtatown, DJ Moon, and more, alongside 2hollis, who produced "shadeson," which Ken performed as the closing song of his Rolling Loud California 2026 set. Ken remains closely involved in production throughout the album, continuing to build with producers who have helped define his sound.

Built on his high-energy DNA, the project reflects an evolution in his career and a continued push to expand creative boundaries. It includes collaborations with Destroy Lonely on "shopping" and Playboi Carti on "deaf note," as well as "wedidit" which Ken and Carti performed together during Carti's closing set at Summer Smash. The project also reunites him with Lil Uzi Vert on "ghost" and Young Thug on "drug kit."

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