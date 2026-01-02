Abbey Cone Shares New Song 'Change The Man'

(MPG) Abbey Cone is kicking her ex to the curb and starting the new year right with the release of her empowered new single "Change The Man." Co-produced by traditional country torchbearers Jack Schneider and Matt Andrews and co-written with Madison Kozak after an earth-shattering breakup last year, the track finds Abbey sonically embracing her classic country roots while retaining her sharp, sardonic lyricism that flips the "Stand By Your Man" narrative on its head with a simple message: "If the man won't change, change the man."

Last year, Abbey began playing the new song at shows across the country, garnering enthusiastic responses from the crowd - including a standing ovation at the Grand Ole Opry - and numerous DMs from girls who took her advice and changed the man (after seeing the performance). She also began teasing the song on social media, racking up millions of views on TikTok and proving that this is a song people need to hear right now.

On the new song, Abbey shares: "I wrote this song after I went through a breakup that changed my life for the better. I've never had girls in the crowd scream so much or send me as many messages as they have after hearing this song, and I've never been more excited to release anything because it feels like it's already so much bigger than me. If you need a sign to break up with your sh*tty boyfriend, this is it."

The song follows last year's release of her critically-acclaimed debut LP Greener, which earned praise from Music Row, Wide Open Country, Holler, The Luna Collective, All Country News and many more. The album featured appearances from Joy Oladokun and John Osborne of the Brothers Osborne, as well as the anthemic smash "If You Were A Song," which currently sits at almost 18 million streams on Spotify alone. A chronological retelling of a breakup, the record begins with the unmatched highs of all-out infatuation, then quickly pivots to the anxiety, melancholy and grief of loss before finally settling into the quiet clarity of closure.

Since moving to Nashville at age 16, Abbey has played the Grand Ole Opry (after being invited by 22-time GRAMMY winner Vince Gill himself), Stagecoach, CMA Fest and C2C Festival, toured with Kimberly Perry, Mickey Guyton, Morgan Wade and Fancy Hagood, started her own writers round series called The Pony Show, joined Brittney Spencer at her Tiny Desk performance, teamed up with Mat Kearney for a duet version of "Good Thing Going On" and co-wrote "Leaving Home" with Gill for his latest EP.

Now, with new music on the horizon, Abbey has changed the man and settled into a sound that owes less to the shiny, pop country of the last 20 years and more to the classic country she grew up singing during her formative years in a rodeo family in Fort Worth, TX.

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