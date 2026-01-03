Bandana Cheyenna Delivers New Anthem 'Back To Light'

(Brickshore Media) Rising Americana/Country artist and Nashville hitmaker Bandana Cheyenna returns with their most personal song to date. Kicking off the New Year, "Back To Light" is a powerful, inspiring track that transforms the raw reality of mental-health struggles into a message of resilience, hope, and grace. This song is now available on all digital streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Written by Cheyenna alongside Oliver Wimmer, and Michael C. Fischer, Back To Light was born during a five-day writing camp in Poland - an environment focused mostly on chill-house and dance tracks. In the midst of that unexpected setting, the trio crafted what would become one of Cheyenna's most meaningful releases. "This song is about mental health and the internal struggles we all go through when digging ourselves out of a dark place," Cheyenna shares. "Oli and I were talking about our own stories of depression-the very high highs and really low lows artists experience. Sometimes it feels like you're at the bottom of a well, slowly climbing back toward the light. Back To Light is a reminder to give yourself grace as you fight your way out, and trust that you'll make it to the other side."

Originally produced in-the-moment by Michael C. Fischer, the track was later completed and finalized by Oliver Wimmer. The result is an uplifting sonic landscape that juxtaposes infectious energy with deeply vulnerable storytelling-making Back To Light a standout in Cheyenna's growing catalog.

Known as one of Nashville's sought-after hitmakers, Cheyenna has penned several major releases including Dasha's global hit, Austin (Boots Stop Workin') which has surpassed over 1 billion Spotify streams, Alexandra Kay's viral breakout Cupid's A Cowgirl, and dozens more across the country landscape, Back To Light will appear on Cheyenna's upcoming EP, Act I: The Dream, arriving Friday, January 9, 2026.

In collaboration with Amsterdam-based boutique label Overland Records, this upcoming EP marks the beginning of Cheyenna's ambitious four-EP series, The Artist's Pilgrimage, with each installment representing an act in the artist's journey. Act 1 explores the vulnerable highs and lows of creative pursuit, capturing the beauty, delusion, heartbreak, and hope that come with chasing art.

Guided by inspirations like Stevie Nicks, Joni Mitchell, and Kacey Musgraves, Cheyenna has quickly become one of Nashville's most exciting new writers. With credits including Dasha's breakout hit Austin (Boots Stop Workin')and Even Cowboys Cry, Cheyenna has also written Alexandra Kay's single Cupid's A Cowgirl, the title track for her latest album Second Wind, as well as Magnolia Rising's Hit The Ground. Cheyenna also collaborated with acclaimed artists and producers such as Breland, Caylee Hammack, Gayle, Mickey Guyton, Tigirlily Gold, Julia Cole, Elizabeth Nichols, Owen Riegling, Anna Graves, Shaylen, Dan Wilson (Chris Stapleton, Adele), Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift), Paul Sykes (Lainey Wilson), Abby Anderson, Sophia Scott, Karley Scott Collins, Roman Alexander, Spencer Crandall, Tenille Arts, Caleb Hearn, Tayla Parx, Sheppard, The Veronicas, Maddie Zahm and more.

With multiple singles to their name, Cheyenna has already built a remarkable career. They earned Female Song of the Year (2024) at the People Choice Country Awards, walked their first red carpet, and were honored at both the 2024 ASCAP Country Awards and 2025 ASCAP Pop Awards. Cheyenna's performance at Nashville's Pride Festival further signaled the rising influence across both country music and broader cultural conversations. With each step, Cheyenna continue to cement their place as both a powerhouse songwriter and an artist to watch.

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