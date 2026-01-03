Echosmith's Sydney Quiseng Shares 'When A Good Thing Ends'

(Press Here) Echosmith frontwoman Sydney (Sierota) Quiseng, who is making a name for herself in the Country/Americana space, has released her new solo single "When a Good Thing Ends." Capturing the dizzying heartache of watching something you love slip away and learning to let it go, "When a Good Thing Ends" showcases the emotive vocals and signature storytelling that have cemented Quiseng as an indie-pop superstar.

"'When a Good Thing Ends' captures the heartache of watching something slip away, even when you see it coming," shares Quiseng on the new single. "It's that dizzy feeling of moving forward when your heart's left behind. It's a song for anyone learning to let go."

From co-writing Echosmith's quadruple-platinum hit "Cool Kids" to forging her path as a solo artist in Nashville, Quiseng's journey has been defined by reflection, resilience, and self-discovery. Arriving on the heels of recent single "Coffee Shop in Kyoto," "When a Good Thing Ends" is a new chapter in her story, offering listeners an unfiltered look into her heart and mind that carries forward the authenticity listeners have always connected with. Continuing her evolution as a solo artist, the universally relatable track leans into the emotional weight of endings to explore the uneasy space between holding on and moving forward when something meaningful begins to fade.

In celebration of her new music and the start of her journey as a mom-to-be, Quiseng and Echosmith will be performing at The Mint in Los Angeles on January 19 for a special, one-off show to celebrate her baby shower. The intimate evening will feature a full concert from Echosmith, solo songs from Quiseng, and a few fun surprises to celebrate this joyous moment with their hometown fans.

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Echosmith's Sydney Quiseng Shares 'When A Good Thing Ends'

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