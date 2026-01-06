Parmalee Hit No. 1 Milestone With 'Cowgirl'

(BBR) Parmalee hits a new stride with its sixth number one at country radio "Cowgirl," scoring its longest running number one on Stoney Creek Records at both the Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts.
This lead single from their BBR Music Music Group/BMG Nashville album Fell In Love With A Cowgirl earned four weeks at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart (the longest-leading hit by a group of three or more members in nearly 14 years) and two weeks on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart.
With this milestone, Parmalee became the only band within the last year to score multiple weeks at number one on the Country Airplay charts. This marks the fifth consecutive number one (six total) for the band who capped off 2025 by teasing new music for their fans with the release of their latest "How Do I Let You Go."
"Bringing in the new year with the number one song in the country is crazy," says Matt Thomas of Parmalee. "It's great to see the song connect with so many people and continue to grow. I feel like it's just getting started. Cheers to 2026 yall!"
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