Sara Evans To Join The Late Dan Seals For 'Nights Are Forever' Duer

(117) Sara Evans joins the late Dan Seals for a duet of the timeless ballad, "Nights Are Forever." Originally released by Seals' hit-making duo, England Dan & John Ford Coley in 1976, the song became a Billboard Top 10 hit, on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The delicate track speaks of how slowly the night goes by while wishing that special person was lying next to you.

"Dan Seals has long been an artist I deeply admire, so being part of this tribute is truly an honor. Recording 'Nights Are Forever' alongside his original vocal was a remarkable experience-both meaningful and inspiring. I'm grateful for the chance to celebrate his legacy in such a special way," says Evans.

One of the most recognized voices in country music, Evans has defined the genre with ageless hits including "Born To Fly," "A Real Fine Place To Start," and "Suds In The Bucket." With a historic career under her belt, she continues to release new music, tour globally each year, and host her popular podcast, Diving In Deep. The multi-Platinum entertainer has received numerous accolades, including ACM Female Vocalist of the Year and has charted 15 songs in the Top 20, with 5 claiming the number one spot.

Seals' music has been revived like never before, as record label Melody Place and the Dan Seals Estate began releasing duet versions of his classics last year alongside industry favorites. "Nights Are Forever" follows additional collaborations including Broadway star Jasmine Amy Rogers on "My Baby's Got Good Timing," country chart-topper Jamey Johnson on "Three Time Loser," and record-breaking entertainer Luke Bryan on "Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)." Seals' longtime producer Kyle Lehning produced all reimagined duets, keeping consistent the authenticity and flavor of Seals' originals.

The Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Famer continues to inspire musicians today across the globe, as his award-winning music career is nothing short of sensational. Pre-save the new single here

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Sara Evans To Join The Late Dan Seals For 'Nights Are Forever' Duer

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