Kameron Marlowe Announces Spring Headline Tour

(Sony Music Nashville) Kicking off the New Year, gale force vocalist and Columbia Nashville singer-songwriter Kameron Marlowe announces today his spring headline tour, Kameron Marlowe Live On Tour.

Spanning January to May, Marlowe will headline iconic clubs and theaters nationwide, including Fort Worth's Billy Bob's, Pelham, TN's The Caverns, and more. Marlowe also tacks on major festival appearances including Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa next weekend, C2C Festival across Europe this spring, and Stagecoach.

Marlowe released his third album, Sad Songs For The Soul, early last year before a slew of singles throughout the summer and fall lit up critics and fans alike. With "Let The Lonely" and "Fire On The Hillside," Marlowe previewed what's next: a chapter of Southern rock originals underscored by his unmistakable vocal, slated for release later this year.

Tickets for Kameron Marlowe's spring headline tour go on-sale this Friday, January 9, at 10 A.M. local time, with select pre-sales launching throughout the week.

SPRING 2026 KAMERON MARLOWE LIVE ON TOUR DATES

1/15 - 1/18: Cancun, MX - Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa*

2/19: Wyandotte, MI - District 142

2/20: Cleveland, OH - GLOBE IRON

2/21: Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

2/26: Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

2/27: Springfield, IL - Boondocks

2/28: Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

3/7: Rotterdam, NLD - C2C Festival, Rotterdam Ahoy*

3/8: Berlin, GER - C2C Festival, Uber Eats Music Hall*

3/13: Belfast, IRE - C2C Festival, SSE Arena Belfast*

3/14: Glasgow, SCT - C2C Festival, OVO Hydro*

3/15: London, UK - C2C Festival, The O2*

3/26: Lubbock, TX - Cook's Garage (Indoors)

3/27: Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas (Main Stage)

3/28: Stillwater, OK - Tumbleweed Dance Hall

4/10: Pelham, TN - The Caverns

4/16: Waco, TX - The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill

4/17: Buda, TX - Buck's Backyard

4/18: Helotes, TX - Floores Country Store (Outdoor)

4/24: Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

4/26: Indio, CA - Stagecoach*

4/30: Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

5/1: Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino (Pend Oreille Pavilion)

5/3: Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

5/5: Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre

5/7: San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

5/8: Fresno, CA - Warnors Center for the Performing Arts

5/9: Sacramento, CA - Cal Expo Grandstands

* Festival date

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