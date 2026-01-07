Luke Combs Previews New Album With 'Sleepless In A Hotel Room'

(Sony Music) Luke Combs will release his highly anticipated new album, The Way I Am, March 20 via Sony Music Nashville. Ahead of the release, his new song, "Sleepless in a Hotel Room," is out now, written by Combs, Randy Montana and Jonathan Singleton.

Of the project, Combs shares, "It's been a long process getting this thing going, but I'm really proud of this record. I've loved the song 'Sleepless in a Hotel Room' for a long time and it's been awesome to see how excited the fans are for that one as well."

Produced by Combs, Singleton and Chip Matthews, The Way I Am cements Combs as a singular talent, showcasing his powerful, resonant voice and adept storytelling with songs that balance heartfelt vulnerability with anthemic energy. With the new 22-track album, which includes previous releases "My Kinda Saturday Night," "Days Like These," "15 Minutes," "Giving Her Away" and "Back in the Saddle," Combs dives deeper than ever into his life behind the scenes-the challenges of balancing family and career, self-doubt and self-belief and the clarity that comes from focusing on what truly matters. Full track list to be announced soon.

In celebration of the new music, Combs will kick off his massive "My Kinda Saturday Night Tour" this spring with sold-out stadium shows across the U.S., U.K. and Europe, including three nights at London's Wembley Stadium, two nights at Edinburgh's Scottish Gas Murrayfield, two nights at Ireland's Slane Castle, two nights at Green Bay's Lambeau Field and stops at South Bend's Notre Dame Stadium, Knoxville's Neyland Stadium, Columbus' Ohio Stadium, Paris' Accor Arena and Sweden's Ullevi among others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

The new album adds to an already groundbreaking career for Combs, who made history last year as the first country artist to headline both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, in addition to topping the bills at several other all-genre festivals including Austin City Limits, Newport Folk Festival and New Orleans JazzFest. Additionally, he became the first country artist with two songs earning a billion streams on Spotify, the first with four singles certified RIAA Diamond and recently extended his record for the most consecutive #1 singles at country radio as he earned his 20th #1 with "Back in the Saddle." These accomplishments follow Combs' last album, Fathers & Sons, which reflects on his experiences as a dad and the unique bond between parents and their children, and led NPR Music to praise, "he's going beyond the country realm now and really has become a pop star, a global popstar."

A Grand Ole Opry member and 11x CMA, 4x ACM, 6x Billboard Music Award-winner from Asheville, NC, Combs recently collaborated with artists such as Post Malone ("Guy For That" + "Missin' You Like This"), Bailey Zimmerman ("Backup Plan," the 2025 SEC Network anthem), Jon Bellion ("WHY") and Alex Warren ("Ordinary (Live at Lollapalooza)"), and partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open Category 10-an entertainment complex in downtown Nashville, with a second location opening in Las Vegas this year. Combs also performed an unforgettable duet of "Fast Car" with Tracy Chapman at the 66th Grammy Awards and joined forces with Eric Church, Billy Strings and James Taylor to headline "Concert for Carolina," a special benefit show that raised over $24.5 million for Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

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