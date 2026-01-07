T. Graham Brown Pays Tribute to The Mavericks' Frontman Raul Malo on LIVE WIRE

(2911) T. Graham Brown brings a special encore presentation of LIVE WIRE to SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58, honoring the life and legacy of Raul Malo of The Mavericks, who passed away on December 8 following a battle with colon cancer.
A longtime friend of Brown, Malo was the GRAMMY Award-winning frontman of The Mavericks, a band celebrated for its distinctive blend of country, rock, Tex-Mex, and Latin influences. Led by Malo's unmistakable voice and songwriting, the group built a decades-long career marked by multiple No. 1 singles, CMA and ACM honors, and international acclaim.
"Brother Raul Malo has passed away," shares Brown. "He battled cancer valiantly and never gave up. He was a dear friend and a great human being. He led his band, The Mavericks, for almost 40 years. He was a soulful dude, an innovator and rule breaker. He could do it all and do it well. The entire music community is grieving. Please, pray for his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, old buddy."
With continued airings throughout January, the show will feature live cuts from artists including The Mavericks, The Charlie Daniels Band, T. Graham Brown, Moe Bandy & Joe Stampley, Trisha Yearwood, and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, along with an interview and live cuts from country legend, Raul Malo. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars! LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.
Brown is currently celebrating 40 years since the release of his breakthrough single, "I Tell It Like It Used To Be," which first hit the airwaves on October 19, 1985. The song, written by Ron Hellard, Michael Garvin, and Bucky Jones, became the title track of his debut album on Capitol Records.
How subscribers can listen:
SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers, and more. Visit siriusxm.com/streaming to learn more.
Additional airings in January include:
Wednesday, January 07 @ 10 pm ET
Thursday, January 08 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET
Sunday, January 11 @ 11 am ET
Tuesday, January 13 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET
Thursday, January 15 @ 3 am ET
Saturday, January 24 @ 2 pm ET
Sunday, January 25 @ 6 pm ET
Monday, January 26 @ 12 pm ET
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