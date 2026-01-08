Carnegie Hall Reveals Artist Line-up For An Evening with the Grand Ole Opry

(Official Announcement) Carnegie Hall today announced the all-star lineup for An Evening with the Grand Ole Opry on Friday, March 20 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. This special performance will feature celebrated Opry members Scotty McCreery, Rhonda Vincent and Henry Cho as well as Grammy Award-nominated duo The War and Treaty, with additional artists to be announced.

The one-night-only occasion is part of Carnegie Hall's United in Sound: America at 250 festival celebrating the nation's 250th anniversary and marks the Grand Ole Opry's 100th year of presenting unforgettable performances. Throughout 2026, Nashville's legendary Opry continues to honor the past, showcase the present, and shape the future of country music through one-of-a-kind live shows.

This highly anticipated event will mark the Grand Ole Opry's fourth headlining performance at Carnegie Hall. The Opry made its Carnegie Hall debut in 1947 under the billing "Ernest Tubb and the Grand Ole Opry Stars" with a sold-out performance also featuring the "King of Country Music" Roy Acuff, Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys, Minnie Pearl, Red Foley, Eddy Arnold, and The Carter Sisters with Mother Maybelle Carter. A return performance in 1961 benefited the Musician's Aid Society and was headlined by superstar Patsy Cline in her first and only Carnegie Hall appearance among other all-stars. The Grand Ole Opry's 2005 performance-marking its 80th anniversary-showcased Trace Adkins, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley, Ricky Skaggs, Trisha Yearwood along with longtime Opry members Charley Pride, Little Jimmy Dickens, and Bill Anderson.

Scotty McCreery has been a household name for nearly half his life, ever since making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. The 32-year-old has sold more than 4 million albums and achieved seven No.1 hits: "Bottle Rockets" featuring Hootie & The Blowfish (which was also McCreery's first ever No.1 hit in Canada); "Cab in a Solo;" "Damn Strait;" "You Time;" "In Between;" "This is It;" and "Five More Minutes." His most recent album is Rise & Fall, and his current EP is Scooter & Friends, which includes "Bottle Rockets." The North Carolina native has earned one Triple Platinum, five Platinum and five Gold singles; one Platinum and two Gold albums; won the 10th season of "American Idol" in 2011 at age 17; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011; won two CMT Music Awards, the first for Breakthrough Video of the Year ("The Trouble with Girls") in 2012, and the second for Digital-First Performance of the Year ('It Matters to Her' from "CMT Stages") in 2024; and BMI Awards for writing One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year six times. McCreery was awarded Pandora Billionaire status in 2021 in recognition of his music achieving more than one billion streams on Pandora. His song "Five More Minutes" inspired two popular holiday movies which aired on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Network: "Five More Minutes" in 2021 and "Five More Minutes: Moments Like These" in 2022. He released his first book Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream in 2016. McCreery was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in 2023. The following year, he was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Josh Turner and Randy Travis, after being invited by Garth Brooks. McCreery served as the voice over announcer for the NBC television special "Opry 100: A Live Celebration" in 2025, the same year that he launched his monthly "Prime Country with Scotty McCreery" show on SiriusXM Satellite Radio's Channel 58. The singer/songwriter married his high school sweetheart Gabi in 2018. The couple had their first son Avery in October 2022 and welcomed their second son, Oliver Cooke, in September 2025.

Rhonda Vincent is a Grammy Award-winning bluegrass artist, celebrated worldwide as the New Queen of Bluegrass as deemed by the Wall Street Journal, recently made her film debut with Megan Alexander. A member of the Grand Ole Opry, she is renowned for her powerful, crystal-clear vocals, masterful mandolin playing, and leadership of her acclaimed band, The Rage. With multiple IBMA awards and decades of chart-topping recordings, Vincent has helped shape modern bluegrass while honoring its deepest traditions, earning her a place among the genre's most influential and respected figures.

Comedian Henry Cho's television credits include multiple appearances on NBC's The Tonight Show, CBS's The Late, Late, Show, and Bob Hope's Young Comedians Special on NBC. He served two years as host of NBC's Friday Night Videos and has had many guest roles on various network sitcoms and in feature films. Henry has a one-hour special on Comedy Central and was the keynote entertainer for The 59th Annual Radio & Television Correspondents' Dinner.

Founded in 2014 by the husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, The War and Treaty has emerged as one of the most electrifying new acts in American music. They were nominated for the Best New Artist and Best American Roots Song at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards and have also been nominated three years in a row for both Duo of the Year at the CMA Awards and Vocal Duo of the Year at the ACM Awards. They have won two Americana Music Awards (both for Duo/Group of the Year) and have received additional nominations and recognition from CMT Music Awards, Folk Alliance International, People's Choice Country Awards, as well as from the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the Grand Ole Opry.

The Grand Ole Opry is the home of country music where artists and fans gather, in person and virtually to celebrate and be part of the country's past, present, and future. Founded in Nashville in 1925 and today the longest-running live broadcast show in the world, the Opry strengthens its roots by constantly evolving. The Opry's members are country's most emblematic artists, and the show regularly showcases country music's top new talent. The Opry welcomes legions of fans to visit the Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee-Music City, USA-to experience one of the 3-7 live shows that it hosts per week; take a backstage tour; listen to live broadcasts on opry.com and wsmonline.com, SiriusXM Willie's Roadhouse, or its flagship home WSM Radio; and watch Opry Live on Saturday nights and Opry content all week long on Circle Country. The Grand Ole Opry is owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) and part of a strategic investment with Atairos and NBCUniversal.

From January through July 2026, Carnegie Hall's United in Sound: America at 250 festival highlights the extraordinary musical riches that have evolved and flourished in the U.S. throughout the country's history. With a wide variety of performances exploring diverse voices and influences that have shaped American identity, the fascinating citywide festival offers a multifaceted musical reflection of the United States, 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

As a major centerpiece of the Hall's 2025-2026 season, the United in Sound festival features more than 35 concerts. Performances include Broadway, film music, jazz, R&B, rock 'n' roll, hip-hop, country, bluegrass, and classical music as well as programs that blend various musical genres, showcasing the very best of the American spirit through music.

United in Sound performance highlights include: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! in concert with Orchestra of St. Luke's; celebrated artist and entertainer Harry Connick Jr.; "The Ambassador of The Great American Songbook" Michael Feinstein; concerts by trailblazing artists Marin Alsop, Timo Andres and Aaron Diehl, Artemis, Brooklyn Rider, Ruckus with Davóne Tines; programs featuring celebrated orchestras and ensembles including The New York Pops, American Composers Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra, The Met Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis; plus, the musically innovative Kronos Quartet, Rhiannon Giddens, aja monet, and many others.

For a complete schedule of festival events, please visit carnegiehall.org/UnitedInSound.

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