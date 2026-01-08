Kenny Chesney To Kicks Things Up A Notch For 2026 Las Vegas' Sphere Shows

(EBM) Having closed out 2025 as both the only country artist and No. 1 Nashville act in the Top 10 on POLLSTAR's Top Touring Artists of the Millenium list, stadium-selling pioneer Kenny Chesney who'd become the first solo headliner and first country artist to headline Las Vegas' Sphere wanted to kick things up a notch.

"Having spent last year's residency coming to really understand this dynamic technology and how it deepens the way we all - me, the band, the fans - experience the music," Chesney explains, "I wanted to get back in there and really push what was possible. We all had ideas. We were told certain things. But what I really took away is how much fun - and different kinds of experiences people can have - no matter where they experience the show from.

"Knowing what we know now, we're working on new songs, some things we can't do in stadiums, new visuals, new momentum to the set. Having watched No Shoes Nation taking it all in, we have a much better sense of how to make Sphere even more."

USA Today agreed. Headlining their review, "Kenny Chesney delivers a vibrant, visually arresting feast," the nation's newspaper deemed the show a "sonic and visual rollercoaster." That immersive sense of being in the music carried over to the entire experience, where fans lined up hours before the Guitars, Tiki Bars Experience opened, met up at designated pools and listened to No Shoes Radio broadcasting live from Vegas.

That sense of community emerging from the songs makes Sphere such a singular experience for people who find life, love, fun and memories in the music of the East Tennessee songwriter-superstar and Billboard's Top Country Star of the 21st Century. As he says, "Sphere pulled me into so many songs the fans know and love in new ways. And it deepened how I see them. The production possibilities consume you, so we had to go back to really get everything out of it.

"But it's not just how big or bold it is. Sphere's layout creates this intimacy that lets me do songs I can't play in a stadium, songs we love, songs I haven't played in forever - so the ability to slow the tempo down lets us take this year's show into some places we just can't, even pull things out just because. The band and I are talking about it - and figuring out what songs we want to add."

The 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, sandwiched between Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band and Metallica on Pollstar's Millennia list with 18,198,369 fans played to, has built a life on creating music that speaks to the heart of what people truly want. With no agenda beyond the euphoria that comes from being with good friends, making memories out of the smallest things and feeling the thrill of letting go, Kenny Chesney is striving for Sphere 2026 to take Pollstar's Residency of 2025 nominated event even further.

"It's too soon to know just what we're going to do," allows the man who delivered the NY Times No. 1 best-seller Heart Life Music last fall. "But I promise no song's been left unturned.

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas

June 19, 2026

June 20, 2026

June 24, 2026

June 26, 2026

June 27, 2026

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