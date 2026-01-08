Steep Canyon Rangers Announce 2026 Tour

(IVPR) "Feeling strong as a speeding train flying full steam ahead," sing Grammy winners Steep Canyon Rangers in the opening lines of their latest single, "Circling The Drain." For more than two decades now, the North Carolina sextet has been moving at a breakneck pace, inspired and active both on stage and in the studio, and it's time for them to once again jump headlong into a new year of carrying on the Carolina sound for which they're loved.

Steep Canyon Rangers have recently announced a slew of Winter and Spring tour dates from coast to coast, including joining back up with Steve Martin and Martin Short for their hilarious, music-filled stage show. Kicking off next week at Rocky Mount, Virginia's Harvester Performance Center, January will take the band down through Louisiana and into Texas.

From there, over the next four months, the Rangers will visit California for a five-day run, head back down to the Southeast for a few shows-including a stop at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center-and finish things up close to home at the Amphitheater at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in Mill River, North Carolina.

"2026 is lining up to be a very exciting year for the Rangers," says bassist Barrett Smith. "We've got a great touring schedule coming together that includes a lot of our favorite festivals and venues. The band feels as fun and strong as it's ever been. The vibe is good, and we're all very excited about another great year of making some good music together for our people!"

Steep Canyon Rangers 2026 Tour:

January 16 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center

January 17 - Greenville, NC - Wright Auditorium

January 22 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre: Shaw Center for the Arts

January 23 - New Orleans, LA - Chickie Wah Wah

January 24 - Tomball, TX - Main Street Crossing

January 25 - Dallas, TX - Highland Park United Methodist Church

January 29 - San Antonio, TX - The Majestic Empire Foundation **

January 30 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall **

January 31 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall **

February 20 - Frederick, MD - Weinberg Center for the Arts

February 21 - Easton, MD - Avalon Theatre

February 27 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre **

February 28 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre **

March 4 - Saratoga, CA - Montalvo Arts Center

March 5 - Berkeley, CA - Freight & Salvage

March 6 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre

March 7 - Arroyo Grande, CA - Clark Center for the Performing Arts

March 8 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

March 13 - Washington, DC - DAR Constitution Hall **

March 14 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre **

March 20 - Live Oak, FL - Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park

March 21 - Duluth, GA - Red Clay Music Foundry

March 22 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center

March 26 - Parker, CO - Parker Arts, Culture & Events Center

April 11 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre **

April 12 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall **

April 25 - Cleveland, OH - KeyBank State Theatre **

April 26 - Cleveland, OH - KeyBank State Theatre **

May 8 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House

May 21 - Auburn, AL - Ham Amphitheater - Auburn University

May 29 - Mills River, NC - Amphitheater at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co

** with Steve Martin & Martin Short

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