.

2 Lane Summer Share New Love Song 'No Going Back'

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 09, 2026 2:33 PM EST
2 Lane Summer Share New Love Song 'No Going Back'

(QHMG) Soulful country-pop duo, 2 Lane Summer, have released "No Going Back," an infectious new track that argues you shouldn't be afraid to fall in love fast when it just feels right.

The bouncy, mid-tempo, romantic confection features the trademark vocal harmonies of 2 Lane Summer members Joe Hanson and Chris Ray that Billboard has described as "bold and beautiful."

Joe and Chris co-wrote "No Going Back" alongside rising Nashville songwriter Jake Arthur. Produced by Ash Bowers (Matt Stell's multi-Platinum No. 1 "Prayed For You"), the earwormy track's punctuated chorus melody mirrors the increments of falling more in love with every tick of the clock:

There's no going back
Yeah, what we have is too strong
We're both in too deep
Baby and my hearts too gone
And we're only falling more by the minute
There's no going back
There's no going back

"'No Going Back' is a special song for us because we feel it has a great message while also capturing a really fresh and catchy sound," says Joe.

"This song is a reminder that if you're gonna love somebody, love them with everything you've got and don't look back," adds Chris.

Praised by That Eric Alper for "proving that great music, true stories ... still make for the best kind of love song," 2 Lane Summer released their debut EP, The Love Songs, shortly after signing with Quartz Hill Records last year. Since then, the viral duo has received a steady stream of requests to perform at fans' weddings-and even engagement proposals-across the U.S.

2 Lane Summer continues to organically amass a fast-growing fan base, which now includes more than 750,000 social media followers. The duo's music catalog has earned nearly 17 million streams to date.

Related Stories
2 Lane Summer Stream 'Flawless' Album

2 Lane Summer To Release Debut Album 'Flawless' Next Month

2 Lane Summer Share New Song 'Heaven Knows'

2 Lane Summer Share New Love Song 'No Going Back'

2 Lane Summer Share Wedding Version Of 'Til I Found You'

News > 2 Lane Summer

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Cruise News: Monsters of Rock Cruise 2027

Caught In The Act: Lit and Sponge

Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre

5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues

Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66

Latest News

Hollywood Vampires Tribute Lemmy With 'Ace Of Spades' Live Cover

Amon Amarth Announce New Album 'The Allfather Awakens'

Bowling For Soup and 3OH!3 Joining Simple Plan On Bigger Than You Think! Tour - The Sequel!

Hear Militarie Gun's 'World's Always Burning'

Watch Radio Free Alice's 'Kick in the Shins' Visualizer

Forbidden Announce New Album With 'Psyclops' Video

Grateful Dead Classic Concert Coming To Select Movie Theaters

Watch Agnostic Front's 'Divided' Video

See Cor de Lux's Stop-Motion Video For 'The Deli'

King Falcon Share 'Hourglass' Video And Announce 'Bloom' EP

Afterlife Reveal 'Empty' Video To Announce New Album

Jack White To Livestream Sold-Out Pine Knob Concert