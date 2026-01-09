2 Lane Summer Share New Love Song 'No Going Back'

(QHMG) Soulful country-pop duo, 2 Lane Summer, have released "No Going Back," an infectious new track that argues you shouldn't be afraid to fall in love fast when it just feels right.
The bouncy, mid-tempo, romantic confection features the trademark vocal harmonies of 2 Lane Summer members Joe Hanson and Chris Ray that Billboard has described as "bold and beautiful."
Joe and Chris co-wrote "No Going Back" alongside rising Nashville songwriter Jake Arthur. Produced by Ash Bowers (Matt Stell's multi-Platinum No. 1 "Prayed For You"), the earwormy track's punctuated chorus melody mirrors the increments of falling more in love with every tick of the clock:
There's no going back
Yeah, what we have is too strong
We're both in too deep
Baby and my hearts too gone
And we're only falling more by the minute
There's no going back
There's no going back
"'No Going Back' is a special song for us because we feel it has a great message while also capturing a really fresh and catchy sound," says Joe.
"This song is a reminder that if you're gonna love somebody, love them with everything you've got and don't look back," adds Chris.
Praised by That Eric Alper for "proving that great music, true stories ... still make for the best kind of love song," 2 Lane Summer released their debut EP, The Love Songs, shortly after signing with Quartz Hill Records last year. Since then, the viral duo has received a steady stream of requests to perform at fans' weddings-and even engagement proposals-across the U.S.
2 Lane Summer continues to organically amass a fast-growing fan base, which now includes more than 750,000 social media followers. The duo's music catalog has earned nearly 17 million streams to date.
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