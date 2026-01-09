Jason Aldean Shares Duet With His Wife Brittany

(BBR) Multi-platinum award-winning artist and reigning country powerhouse Jason Aldean continues the rollout of his upcoming album, Songs About Us, with the release of three new tracks today.

The songs offer fans a deeper look into the emotional breadth of his new 20-track album and includes Aldean's long-awaited duet with his wife. "Easier Gone" featuring Brittany Aldean, "Her Favorite Color" and "What's A Little Heartache" are available now ahead of the official release of Songs About Us on April 24, 2026.

"This album is about real life," shared Aldean. "The highs, the lows, and everything in between. Every song started from a real place, and when it all came together, I realized these really are songs about all of us."

Coinciding with the new music, Aldean, a two-time nominee at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, appears as the January cover star of Nashville Lifestyles, reflecting on family, longevity, and the personal experiences shaping this next chapter of his career. The feature mirrors the heart of Songs About Us, an album rooted in real-life stories and the music that defines him. To read his cover story, visit here.

Today's release follows the November announcement of Songs About Us and the surprise drop of "Help You Remember," "Hard To Love You," and "Lovin' Me Too Long," along with Aldean's current Top 10-and-climbing single, "How Far Does A Goodbye Go." Songs About Us follows the reigning ACM Artist of the Decade's last album, Highway Desperado, which earned him his first career Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping hit and his 30th career #1 at country radio.

Over the past two decades, Aldean has built a remarkable career with 13 Top 10 country albums, 30 No. 1 hits at country radio, and a chart-topping Billboard Hot 100 hit. Recently honored with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award for being one of the most-streamed artists of all time, the multi-platform headliner also spearheaded CBS's New Year's Eve 2026: Nashville's Big Bash, performing live for millions across the country and debuting a new track from his upcoming album.

Aldean is set to continue his high-energy Full Throttle World Tour, which returns to the US next week (January 15) before kicking off its 2026 international run in New Zealand, where he will headline for the first time, and Australia, marking his long-awaited return after more than a decade.

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