Megan Moroney Reveals 'Cloud 9' Track Details

(SMN) Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer/songwriter Megan Moroney unveils the tracklist for her wildly awaited new album Cloud 9. In an exclusive video bound to get fans buzzing, the Country superstar reveals the titles to all 15 songs on her third studio LP (due out on February 20).

Cloud 9's tracklist reveal video finds Moroney adorned in a dusty-pink flight suit, stepping off a jet emblazoned with the name "C9MM3" in the album's signature pink. As she looks up to the sky, the MULTI-PLATINUM sensation takes in a breathtaking sight: the album's complete list of song titles spelled out in the wispy white clouds formed by the plane's contrails. Giving fans a gorgeous glimpse into Cloud 9's world, the video further fuels the feverish expectation surrounding the album, which recently landed on coveted lists from Rolling Stone ("Here Are the Albums We Can't Wait to Hear in 2026"), Parade ("5 Most Highly Anticipated Country Albums to Arrive in 2026"), Whiskey Riff ("The Top Country Albums Set For Release In 2026"), and more.

As shown in the video, Cloud 9 will open on its title track before launching into a lineup of songs including Country radio hits like the GOLD-certified "6 Months Later" (currently at No. 5 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase Airplay chart and No. 6 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart) and "Beautiful Things" (now at the No. 35 and No. 32 spots, respectively). In a surprise sure to thrill Moroney's massive fanbase, the tracklist's standouts include features with global superstar Ed Sheeran (on "I Only Miss You") and Country luminary Kacey Musgraves (on "Bells & Whistles"). Delivering on a promise made in her recent cover story for PEOPLE StyleWatch's Holiday 2025 issue, Cloud 9 will also include "Wedding Dress" - a longtime fan favorite and repeat viral hit since Moroney first shared the song on social media. In a bold step forward for the Emo Cowgirl, the album also finds Moroney taking the helm as co-producer on two tracks ("Wedding Dress" and "Table for Two").

This May, Moroney will take off on THE CLOUD 9 TOUR - a 49-date international headline run whose entire U.S. leg sold over 450,000 tickets instantly. One of the year's most sought-after live events, THE CLOUD 9 TOUR will feature stops at major arenas throughout North America, Europe, and the UK, including United Center in Chicago (June 2 and 3), State Farm Arena in Atlanta (June 8 and 9), TD Garden in Boston (July 6 and 7), Barclays Center in New York City (July 9), Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (August 7 and 8), and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville (August 21 and 22). With dates currently scheduled through October, THE CLOUD 9 TOUR kicks off on May 29 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH. For more info, visit meganmoroney.com/#tour.

Along with revealing the tracklist to Cloud 9, Moroney has also announced a new vinyl variant for the album, the Tiger Cloud - BTS Edition: a special-edition vinyl featuring exclusive alternative cover art, a gatefold with more than 50 never-before-seen behind-the-scenes images, and an exclusive insert from Moroney's album shoot.

An album with truly sky-high anticipation, Cloud 9 will follow Moroney's culture-shifting sophomore album Am I Okay? - a GOLD-certified release that marked 2024's third-biggest Billboard 200 debut from a female Country artist, turned up on best-of-the-year lists from major outlets like Rolling Stone, and served up colossal hits like its 2X PLATINUM title track (her second No. 1 at Country radio) and PLATINUM-certified "No Caller ID." Soon after the album's arrival, Moroney embarked on her history-making AM I OKAY? TOUR, a SOLD-OUT coast-to-coast headline run that shattered attendance records at multiple venues across the U.S. Stay tuned for more new music from Cloud 9 soon.

Cloud 9 Tracklist:

1. "Cloud 9" (Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Ernest Keith Smith)*

2. "Medicine" (Megan Moroney, Connie Harrington, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jessi Alexander)*

3. "6 Months Later" (Megan Moroney, Ben Williams, Rob Hatch, and David "Messy" Mescon)*

4. "Stupid" (Megan Moroney, Amy Allen, and David "Messy" Mescon)*

5. "Beautiful Things" (Megan Moroney, Connie Harrington, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jessi Alexander)*

6. "Convincing" (Megan Moroney, Connie Harrington, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jessi Alexander)*

7. "Liars & Tigers & Bears" (Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, and Jessie Jo Dillon)*

8. "I Only Miss You (ft. Ed Sheeran)" (Megan Moroney, Ben Williams, Mackenzie Carpenter, Micah Carpenter, and Ed Sheeran)*

9. "Wedding Dress" (Megan Moroney, Ben Williams, and Colin Healy)+

10. "Change of Heart" (Megan Moroney, Ben Williams, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Micah Carpenter)*

11. "Bells & Whistles (ft. Kacey Musgraves)" (Megan Moroney, Ben Williams, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Micah Carpenter)*

12. "Table for Two" (Megan Moroney, Ben Williams, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Micah Carpenter)^

13. "Wish I Didn't" (Megan Moroney, Emily Weisband, Hillary Lindsey, and Luke Laird)*

14. "Who Hurt You?" (Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, and Jessie Jo Dillon)*

15. "Waiting on the Rain" (Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, and Jessie Jo Dillon)*

* Produced by Kristian Bush

+ Produced by Luke Laird and Megan Moroney, additional production by Kristian Bush

^ Produced by Luke Laird and Megan Moroney

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