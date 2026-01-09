Melissa Carper And Theo Lawrence Team For Vintage Western Swing Duet 'Good Luck To Ya'

(Warner) International singer-songwriter phenomenon Theo Lawrence and acclaimed roots music journeywoman Melissa Carper greet the new year with their most fun duet yet: "Good Luck To Ya," an upbeat single steeped in vintage western swing with a delightfully modern twist - the two are competing for the affections of the same woman. Their collaborative album, HAVIN' A TALK, comes out February 6 on Warner Records.

Over the bouncing rhythm soothed by the warm fiddle, and slide guitar of "Good Luck To Ya," Lawrence and Carper quickly realize the conundrum they're in, trading lines that play off of their stark differences - him a countrypolitan gent from Paris, France, and her a down-to-earth rural type with Arkansas roots. "Well, I heard she likes farm girls a little dirty, wearing Carhartts," sings Carper, prompting Lawrence to reply, "Well, I heard she likes pretty boys, clean and dressed real smart." They stay begrudgingly polite as each tells the other, "Good luck to ya," before they come together for a mutual kiss-off: "I guess that we shall see!"

"I have to give credit to [musician] Rebecca Patek," says Carper about "Good Luck To Ya." "When Theo and I started writing duets together, many of them about a romantic relationship between the two of us, she suggested we write a song in which we are after the same woman. I immediately took her up on the challenge and started the first verse and chorus, then passed it over to Theo. He passed it back and we had the song. It was a whole lot of fun to write and it is a whole lot of fun to sing this one back and forth."

You can watch them do just that via Nashville radio station WMOT's Words & Music live performance and interview series, where Lawrence and Carper recently stopped in to play a handful of songs from HAVIN' A TALK and speak on the history and process behind the music. Each artist, respectively, also has a growing slate of tour dates lined up for the new year. Carper has several headliners on the horizon - both solo and as a trio with Bonnie Montgomery and Jimmy Davis - not to mention festival stops like MerleFest 2026. And Lawrence recently announced a spring California sprint supporting Durand Jones & The Indications, to be followed by a 68-date North American run opening for Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas. You can find both artists' itineraries, and ticket links, below.

"Good Luck To Ya" follows the December release of "You're Forgiven, My Love," an affectionate back-and-forth written by Lawrence that evokes the lush dreaminess of the 1960s Nashville Sound. Before that came the heartfelt, Carper-penned "The Way I Remember You," which introduced a wistful sincerity to the duo's often quick-witted and lighthearted brand of traditional songcraft from a bygone era.

The pair officially launched their partnership with September's "All Fifty States," which found them genially working through polemic desires - he wants to see the world, while she wants to save a little cash and enjoy their adopted hometown of Austin, Texas, where both artists live today. October brought "Dat Ain't Right," a tart slice of vintage western swing where Carper and Lawrence have the time of their lives trading bon mots about being done wrong in a he-sings, she-sings breakup song for the ages.

Those songs and more appear on HAVIN' A TALK, recorded at Nashville's Bomb Shelter with Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes, Langhorne Slim, Margo Price) alongside some of Lawrence and Carper's own band members and a murderer's row of seasoned session veterans including Chris Scruggs, Billy Contreras, and Matty Meyer. Strikingly warm and sometimes hilarious in their disagreement, Lawrence and Carper share an approach to tuneful and timeless music that has come to define their respective solo careers - and which now fuels a partnership that brings to mind Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton, George Jones and Tammy Wynette, and, especially, Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty at their cheekiest.

The culmination of a truly global partnership of single-minded artists united in their devotion to classic American styles, HAVIN' A TALK plays off of the pair's wildly divergent backstories, establishing two very different paths and voices now brought together by their love for and devotion to traditional roots music.

Born and raised in Paris, Lawrence graduated from an early punk fervor to earn a reputation as one of France's most beloved stylists - a singular artist whose deep reverence for classic pop, soul, folk, and country faithfully evoked an aesthetic straight from a golden era of crooners like Charlie Rich, Ray Price, and Twitty. In 2023, he moved to Texas to get closer to the source of the Americana he's loved so deeply.

Carper embodies that music and culture wholly. The Austin-by-way-of-Arkansas artist is known for exceptionally evocative vocals, razor-sharp lyrics, and prowess on the double bass. Nicknamed "Hill-Billie Holiday" by friend and collaborator Chris Scruggs, Carper has cemented her reputation as one of roots music's most authentic and compelling voices with her acclaimed releases like 2024's Borned in Ya.

Theo Lawrence Tour Dates:

* supporting Durand Jones & The Indications

Mar 18 - Bakersfield, CA @ Central Park at Mill Creek *

Mar 19 - Fresno, CA @ Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company Beer Garden *

Mar 20 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic *

Mar 22 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn *

Additional dates to be announced shortly.

Melissa Carper Tour Dates:

+ Melissa Carper with Bonnie Montgomery & Jimmy Davis

# festival

Feb 06 - San Antonio, TX, United States @ The Lonesome Rose

Feb 13 - Houston, TX, United States @ McGonigel's Mucky Duck

Feb 14 - Austin, TX, United States @ Sagebrush

Feb 19 - Bellevue, WA, United States @ Wintergrass Festival 2026 #

Mar 05 - Oklahoma City, OK, United States @ The Blue Door +

Mar 06 - Tulsa, OK, United States @ Drifter's Theater +

Mar 07 - Little Rock, AR, United States @ White Water Tavern +

Mar 08 - Memphis, TN, United States @ Hernando's +

Mar 21 - Austin, TX, United States @ Saxon Pub

Mar 28 - Lockhart, TX, United States @ O'Donnell's Cafe & Pub

Apr 22 - Chattanooga, TN, United States @ The Woodshop Listening Room

Apr 23 - Decatur, GA, United States @ Eddie's Attic

Apr 24 - Wilkesboro, NC, United States @ MerleFest 2026 #

Apr 25 - Knoxville, TN, United States @ Boyd's Jig and Reel

Related Stories

Theo Lawrence Returns With 'You've Got What It Takes'

Stream Theo Lawrence and Melissa Carper's New Duets Album 'Havin' A Talk'

Melissa Carper And Theo Lawrence Team For Vintage Western Swing Duet 'Good Luck To Ya'

Theo Lawrence and Melissa Carper Announce New Duets Album

News > Theo Lawrence