Zach Bryan Releases New Album 'Heaven On Top'

(Warner) Zach Bryan has released his long-awaited sixth studio album WITH HEAVEN ON TOP today, Friday, January 9, via Warner Records. The 25-song set was written, recorded and produced by Bryan over the last several months in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Release dates for vinyl and CD to be confirmed shortly.
Bryan and his band have confirmed an extensive world tour in support of the new album beginning this March. Tickets for the WITH HEAVEN ON TOUR 2026 are on sale now.
WITH HEAVEN ON TOP - Tracklisting:
Down, Down, Stream
Runny Eggs
Appetite
DeAnn's Denim
Say Why
Drowning
Santa Fe
Skin
Dry Deserts
Bad News
South and Pine
Cannonball
Slicked Back
Anyways
If They Come Lookin'
Rivers and Creeks
Plastic Cigarette
You Can Still Come Home
Aeroplane
Always Willin'
Miles
All Good Things Past
Camper
Sundown Girls
With Heaven On Top
With Heaven On Tour 2026:
March:
3/07 St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America's Center
3/14 Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
3/21 San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
3/28 Baton Rouge, LA @ Tiger Stadium
April:
4/3 Tulsa, OK @ H.A. Chapman Stadium
4/4 Tulsa, OK @ H.A. Chapman Stadium
4/11 Louisville, KY @ Federal Credit Union Stadium
4/17 Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
4/18 Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
4/25 Lincoln, NE @ Memorial Stadium
May:
5/02 Oxford, MS @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
5/09 Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field
5/27 San Sebastian, Spain @ Donostia Arena
5/31 Berlin, Germany @ Waldbuhne
June:
6/3 Oslo, Norway @ Unity
6/6 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stadium
6/9 Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Phillips Stadium
6/12 Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium
6/14 Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield Stadium
6/16 London, UK @ Tottenham Stadium
6/17 London, UK @ Tottenham Stadium
6/20 Cork, Ireland @ Parc Ui Chaoimh
6/21 Cork, Ireland @ Parc Ui Chaoimh
6/23 Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road
6/24 Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road
July:
7/25 Eugene, OR @ Autzen Stadium
7/31 San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
August:
8/01 San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
8/07 Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium
8/13 Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
8/14 Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
8/22 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
8/23 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
September:
9/05 Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
9/18 Dover, DE @ The Woodlands
9/19 Dover, DE @ The Woodlands
9/21 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
9/22 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
October:
10/01 Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
10/02 Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
10/03 Foxboro, MA @Gillette Stadium
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