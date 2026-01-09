Zach Bryan Releases New Album 'Heaven On Top'

(Warner) Zach Bryan has released his long-awaited sixth studio album WITH HEAVEN ON TOP today, Friday, January 9, via Warner Records. The 25-song set was written, recorded and produced by Bryan over the last several months in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Release dates for vinyl and CD to be confirmed shortly.

Bryan and his band have confirmed an extensive world tour in support of the new album beginning this March. Tickets for the WITH HEAVEN ON TOUR 2026 are on sale now.

WITH HEAVEN ON TOP - Tracklisting:

Down, Down, Stream

Runny Eggs

Appetite

DeAnn's Denim

Say Why

Drowning

Santa Fe

Skin

Dry Deserts

Bad News

South and Pine

Cannonball

Slicked Back

Anyways

If They Come Lookin'

Rivers and Creeks

Plastic Cigarette

You Can Still Come Home

Aeroplane

Always Willin'

Miles

All Good Things Past

Camper

Sundown Girls

With Heaven On Top

With Heaven On Tour 2026:

March:

3/07 St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America's Center

3/14 Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

3/21 San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

3/28 Baton Rouge, LA @ Tiger Stadium

April:

4/3 Tulsa, OK @ H.A. Chapman Stadium

4/4 Tulsa, OK @ H.A. Chapman Stadium

4/11 Louisville, KY @ Federal Credit Union Stadium

4/17 Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

4/18 Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

4/25 Lincoln, NE @ Memorial Stadium

May:

5/02 Oxford, MS @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

5/09 Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field

5/27 San Sebastian, Spain @ Donostia Arena

5/31 Berlin, Germany @ Waldbuhne

June:

6/3 Oslo, Norway @ Unity

6/6 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stadium

6/9 Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Phillips Stadium

6/12 Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium

6/14 Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield Stadium

6/16 London, UK @ Tottenham Stadium

6/17 London, UK @ Tottenham Stadium

6/20 Cork, Ireland @ Parc Ui Chaoimh

6/21 Cork, Ireland @ Parc Ui Chaoimh

6/23 Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road

6/24 Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road

July:

7/25 Eugene, OR @ Autzen Stadium

7/31 San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

August:

8/01 San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

8/07 Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

8/13 Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

8/14 Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

8/22 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

8/23 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

September:

9/05 Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

9/18 Dover, DE @ The Woodlands

9/19 Dover, DE @ The Woodlands

9/21 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

9/22 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

October:

10/01 Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

10/02 Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

10/03 Foxboro, MA @Gillette Stadium

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