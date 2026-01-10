Brandon Lake & Cody Johnson Share New Version of 'When a Cowboy Prays'

(SMN) Brandon Lake today released his highly anticipated collab version of "When a Cowboy Prays" featuring country music star Cody Johnson. Available now, the song continues to reach new audiences with its authentic, inspiring message.

Painting a vivid portrait of heartfelt spirituality and faith's quiet power, "When a Cowboy Prays" was written by Lake, Derrick Southerland, Hank Bentley, and Jacob Sooter and was first released September 2025, quickly becoming one of Brandon's most talked-about tracks of the year. Its blend of soul-stirring worship and cinematic country storytelling has resonated deeply with listeners across genres. Reimagined now with the addition of Texas native Cody Johnson, the song's emotional resonance is compounded by the combination of two of today's most compelling voices in Christian and country music for a track that celebrates faith, perseverance, and the power of prayer.

2025 marked a banner year for five-time Grammy Award-winning Lake. With 15 career Grammy nominations to date, Lake is currently nominated in multiple categories at the upcoming 68th Annual Grammy Awards, including Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for King of Hearts and additional nods for standout performances on record-breaking tracks, the CMA-nominated "Hard Fought Hallelujah" and K-LOVE Award-winning hit "I Know a Name." King of Hearts quickly became one of the most impactful releases of 2025, blending worship, country, rock, and pop influences while earning widespread critical praise. Currently Grammy-nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album of the Year, King of Hearts earned a Top 10 (#7) debut on the Billboard 200, along with #1 album charting debuts across Billboard's Rock, Rock & Alternative, and Christian album categories.

His co-penned multi-week #1 hit "Hard Fought Hallelujah" debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, earned multiple weeks at #1 across several genres, and garnered Lake's first career CMA nomination, as well as wins for Song of the Year and Songwriter of the Year (Artist) at the 2025 Dove Awards and Song of the Year at the fan-voted K-LOVE Awards, where he received the most artist nominations and was the most-awarded artist of the night. In 2025, Lake's headlining King of Hearts tour sold out venues across the United States, breaking touring records and marking the largest tour of his career to date.

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