Brit Taylor Announces New Album Land of the Forgotten

(IVPR) Although songwriter and recording artist Brit Taylor has lived in Nashville for eighteen years, she says she's always homesick. Born and raised in the same Eastern Kentucky Appalachia that bore fellow musicians Loretta Lynn, Keith Whitley, The Judds, and Tyler Childers, Taylor sees a very particular version of resilience in the folks she grew up around. "If I didn't have that in me, I wouldn't still be chasing this dream. The people and the places are always making their way into my writing."

That resilience, those characters, or at least a version of them, populate the stories of Taylor's upcoming album, Land of the Forgotten. Due out on March 6th, the observant Kentuckian's new eleven-song LP is a collection of tightly written, hook-driven songs that often center on the working class, produced by the one person who knows Taylor's musical strengths through and through: her husband, Adam Chaffins. Taylor and Chaffins, along with their perpetual collaborator, songwriter Adam Wright, and a few others, weaved together a sonic tapestry that highlights Taylor's rich vocals, her love and compassion for where she's from, and a balance between the ups and downs of life. "I think it puts a light-hearted spin on some of the tougher things about life," says Taylor. "Not to make light of difficult times, but to remind us two things can exist at one time, and not to forget to take a look at the bright side too, and to not take it all so seriously."

When writing "Warning You Whiskey,"-the latest single from Land of the Forgotten, out today-Taylor thought back on stories of strong-willed Appalachian women throughout her life. "They loved their men fearlessly, even when all they really deserved was a good ass-whoopin," she laughs. "I love that the woman in this song is never mad at her man, but she's madder'n hell at the bottle of whiskey in his hand." Entering the studio with the goal of nailing a late '80s-early '90s country sound in mind, Taylor and Chaffins nailed the delivery with a swinging, 6/8 groove and a dynamic lift into each harmony-laden chorus. "I'm warning you, whiskey, stay away from that man." "She's willing to fight her man's demons for him at all costs," says Taylor of the song's protagonist. "I'm not sure if it's healthy, and a therapist probably wouldn't recommend it, but that's what these Appalachian women did. It's what my mamaw did."

Land of the Forgotten Tracklist:

Broke No More

All For Sale

Warning You Whiskey

Done Pretending

Land of the Forgotten

Lately I've Been Thinkin'

Queen Of Fools

Around and Around

Crazy Leaf

Bars Closing

Bird of Prey

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