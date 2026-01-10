Crystal Gayle Forced To Cancel Your Roots Are Showing' Appearance Due To Injury

(2911) Crystal Gayle has been advised by her physician not to travel overseas due to a torn meniscus in her knee and will no longer be able to appear in Belfast next week as part of the 'Your Roots Are Showing' conference and its special 'FOLK iN FUSION: Nashville to Belfast' opening concert at Waterfront Hall on Tuesday, January 13.

Gayle was scheduled to perform a few songs during the opening concert and to participate in additional on-stage programming during the conference week. While she is disappointed to miss the trip, her medical team has been clear that overseas travel is not currently possible as she focuses on recovery.

"I was truly looking forward to coming to Belfast-singing a few songs, sharing some stories, and spending time with everyone," said Crystal Gayle. "But my doctor tells me this knee isn't ready for those overseas miles just yet. I promise I'll be 'Ready for the Times to Get Better'-just not at 30,000 feet next week. Thank you for your understanding, and I hope we can make it up to you soon."

Ticket holders and attendees with event questions should refer to the original point of purchase and conference channels for the most up-to-date information.

Even while balancing health-related travel limitations in recent months, Gayle's music and legacy continued to connect across generations in 2025. She was featured on the Palomino Stage lineup at Stagecoach, underscoring her enduring influence and fan demand alongside today's biggest names. She also took part in fresh "career and craft" conversations-including a Forbes feature pairing her with Alana Springsteen-spotlighting the through-line between classic storytelling and modern country-pop.

In recent weeks, Gayle has also been celebrated in new editorial features-ranging from GRAMMY.com's 'Great Performances' spotlight to American Songwriter coverage highlighting both her signature moments and deeper catalog gems.

And Friday, January 9th, marked Gayle's birthday-an occasion that has been recognized with additional tributes to her remarkable career and cultural impact.

Looking ahead, Gayle and her team remain hopeful about returning to the UK/Ireland when travel is medically cleared.

On the horizon

Gayle has also recorded a new track-"What the World Needs Now Is Love"-for the upcoming multi-artist album 'Melodic Genius - the Songs of Burt Bacharach,' expected to be released for streaming by StarVista Music this spring.

Crystal Gayle - 2026 Tour Dates:

Feb 12 - Laughlin, Nev. - Don Laughlin's Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino

Feb 13 - Laughlin, Nev. - Don Laughlin's Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino

Feb 14 - Laughlin, Nev. - Don Laughlin's Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino

Feb 15 - Laughlin, Nev. - Don Laughlin's Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino

Feb 20 - Tomball, Texas - Main Street Crossing

Feb 21 - Tomball, Texas - Main Street Crossing

Apr 07 - Key West, Fla. - Key West Theater *

Apr 09 - Davie, Fla. - Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center *

Apr 10 - Weirsdale, Fla. - Orange Blossom Opry

Apr 11 - Weirsdale, Fla. - Orange Blossom Opry

Apr 17 - Stuart, Fla. - Lyric Theatre *

Apr 18 - Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall *

* Rescheduled from November 2025

(All dates subject to change)

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