Huntergirl Delivers 'Somewhere Wild'

(BBR) With "Somewhere Wild," out today via 19 Recordings/BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, HunterGirl steps into 2026 with a song that feels like stepping barefoot into cold creek water and remembering who you used to be. Written with Jeff Garrison and Bob DiPiero, the track is a slow burning, windswept release built on the urge to slip away from the noise, touch the earth again, and follow the quiet pull of a freedom you can feel long before you can name it. Listen HERE.

Anchored by a steady, heartbeat pulse and lifted by Dobro and pedal steel that move like shifting light through trees, the song leans into the cinematic sweep of open country. HunterGirl's unmistakable voice carries both grit and vulnerability, turning the melody into a compass and the chorus into a reminder that somewhere out there is the place that sets your soul back on fire.

"'Somewhere Wild' was a song that just fell out in the writing room. It was exactly where my heart was at the beginning of this year. When I was little, my Grandpa had a place by the creek he called The Wilderness. He made it magical. You had to say The Wilderness three times before running through the woods with my sister and cousins, and for a moment it felt like anything could happen.

As you get older, those words, 'anything can happen,' start to mean something very different. The unknown becomes a scary place to be. This year I felt like I was back in The Wilderness, but this time I was lost in it.

'Somewhere Wild' became my way back. It was a journey of finding myself again and reigniting that spark of endless possibility. It is a reminder that it is never too late to grow, and that sometimes being lost is what leads you home." - HunterGirl

"Somewhere Wild" follows "Dirt," which arrived last fall and struck a chord with fans for its rich, small town imagery and grounding sense of home. It adds to the growing momentum HunterGirl has built through a steady run of releases, including her acclaimed Tennessee Girl EP, each one further establishing her voice as a natural storyteller. Along the way, she has earned 80 million global streams, a Grand Ole Opry debut to a standing ovation, and received praise from People, CMT, and MusicRow, who hailed her as "a major, major new talent." With tours alongside Luke Bryan and Kimberly Perry, HunterGirl continues to build a career defined by heart, honesty, and an unmistakable point of view, all of which converge on "Somewhere Wild."

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