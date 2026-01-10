Ian Harrison Delivers Emotional New Single 'Games'

(Sony Music Nashville) Rising singer/songwriter Ian Harrison has released his latest emotional track, "Games," available now. Harrison is gearing up for an exciting 2026 as he prepares for a homecoming show at A&R Music Bar in Columbus, OH on Jan. 17 and has joined the lineup for Extra Innings Festival in Tempe, AZ.

"'Games' is a song about loving someone who abuses the feelings you have for them. The toxic dating of today with 'situationships' and no real commitment or accountability for either side," Harrison shared. "I think we've all been in relationships where someone has taken advantage of the things you would do for them and as much as you want to say no it's not always easy to let go of that rope."

The passionate track was written alongside Dan Agee and Carson Wallace. "I think when people hear this song, I hope they feel the emotion and intention, but I also hope they can scream it at the top of their lungs in the car because it feels so big. I hope it gives people a couple minutes to feel heard and not like they are alone in their experiences," Harrison explained.

Growing up in Delaware, Ohio, about 30 miles outside Columbus, singer and songwriter Ian Harrison built himself a musical oasis, dreaming of one day creating music for the world to hear. Inspired by everyone from Maroon 5, Noah Kahan, Billy Joel, The Lumineers, Bruce Springsteen, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ian learned to play guitar and piano and started singing at church and in choir. His mother's love for 2000s country and '80s classics, along with his dad's affinity for rock music, helped him discover his love for various genres and chip away at his own style and sound. He started writing original music in high school and was soon hooked on the feeling of creating. Hungry to chase it, he packed up a U-Haul and moved to Nashville. Working construction and bartending to pay bills, he grinded his way through co-writes and dive bar gigs, developing a sound that doesn't fit easily into a box. With sonic shades of Americana, rock, alt-pop, and indie, his lyrics brimming with candor and self-awareness, the result is uniquely Ian. Recently signed to Sony Music Nashville, Ian is working on new music round the clock and his latest releases "Cheap Shots" and "If You Ever Loved Me" are out now.

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