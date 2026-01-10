(QHMG) Girl-next-door singer-songwriter Lakelin Lemmings today released "What Are We Doing." The track is a fun, fact-finding template for anyone caught in a situationship, not knowing where a potential romance is headed. The mid-tempo groove is modern classic country, laced with banjo and mandolin.
"So, basically, I was in a situationship with a guy and it had been long enough where I was kind of getting tired," says Lakelin. "I wanted to know whether we were gonna do this or not, but was still afraid to tell him, so I wrote everything I wanted to say to him and sang it instead. It's a fun, upbeat way of asking a guy to make up his mind!"
Lakelin penned "What Are We Doing" with hit songwriter Neil Coty (Mark Chesnutt's country standard "She Was") and the track's producer, Ash Bowers (Matt Stell's 2x Platinum smash "Prayed For You"). The sing-along chorus is a series of rapid-fire questions from a young woman who simply wants some answers from her would-be boyfriend:
What are we doing
Where's this going
Is this door open
Or is it closing
All this on again off again
Feather in the wind
Are we more than friends
Are we calling it love or calling it quits
Gets a bit confusing
What are we doing
"What Are We Doing" is Lakelin's fourth release on Quartz Hill Records. It follows "Keep the Faith," a timely song of inspiration, and "American Dreamin'" and "Parking Lot," a pair of autobiographical songs about Lakelin's small-town roots in West Tennessee.
Now 19 years old, Lakelin began performing in talent shows and local festivals at the age of six and was writing and recording her own music in Nashville by the time she turned 12. The rising star inked her first Music City publishing deal at just 17 and signed an artist deal with Quartz Hill Music Group this past June, amassing more than 120,000 TikTok followers along the way.
Lakelin Lemmings Announces 'Get Around Boy' EP
Lakelin Lemmings Shares Situationship Anthem 'What Are We Doing'
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