Blake Shelton Scores His 31st No. 1 With 'Stay Country or Die Tryin'

(BBR) Blake Shelton marks his 31st run to the top of the country airplay charts with his latest release "Stay Country or Die Tryin'" via Wheelhouse Records. This second number one from his BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville album For Recreational Use Only was written by Drew Parker, Graham Barham, Sam Ellis, and Beau Bailey. "Stay Country or Die Tryin'" serves as a gritty, high-octane anthem celebrating rural resilience and small-town pride.
"I've been around long enough to know you never take moments like this for granted, and a number one radio single is always worth celebrating," says Shelton. "I love this song, and I'm so grateful the fans do too. There's no better way to kick off the Vegas residency on Thursday than with 'Stay Country or Die Tryin'' at the top of the charts."
This week, Shelton is returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with eight performances scheduled from January 15 - 31, 2026. "This time we're gonna do it more country, with more cocktails, and probably make a few more questionable decisions. Let's go, Vegas," shares Shelton.
January 2026: 15, 18, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31
Armed with 31 #1 hits-including his latest chart-toppers, "Texas," and "Stay Country or Die Tryin'"- Shelton will unleash his signature, unmistakable and raucous energy on Las Vegas, guaranteed to bring the house down. Fans can expect a powerhouse set packed with fan favorites and music from his critically acclaimed album, For Recreational Use Only.
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