Chris Stapleton's 'Tennessee Whiskey' First Country Song Certified RIAA Double Diamond

(MCA) Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey" has been certified RIAA Double Diamond with over 20 million units sold-the first country song ever to reach this milestone.

Of the achievement, RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier shares, "Chris Stapleton's undeniable vocal grit and storytelling have connected deeply - driving chart successes, earning major awards, and most importantly, resonating with fans. RIAA is proud to celebrate him alongside MCA as 'Tennessee Whiskey' today makes history, becoming the first Country single ever to earn a Double Diamond certification with two million units in the U.S. alone. It's a remarkable achievement and another defining moment in Stapleton's career."

The accomplishment is just the latest in a historic career for Stapleton, who will continue his "All-American Road Show" through this fall, including stops at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, Detroit's Ford Field, Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Toronto's Rogers Stadium and Boston's Fenway Park among many others. Tickets for the tour go on-sale this Friday, January 16 at 10:00am local time.

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