Waylon Wyatt Announces Everywhere Under The Sun Tour

(Darkroom Records) Rising country artist Waylon Wyatt will hit the road this Spring, embarking on his "Everywhere Under The Sun" tour. Kicking off in April in New Braunfels, TX, Waylon will bring his signature storytelling and energy to stages across the country with stops in Birmingham, Cleveland, and Charleston.

Fans can sign up for early access to tickets by visiting https://www.waylonwyatt.com/. The artist presale begins Wednesday, January 14, at 10am local time, with public on sale to follow Friday, January 16, at 10am local time.

Waylon says of the tour: "Can't wait to be out on the road with the band again. Headlining just about all the mile markers you can think of and opening for the one and only Sam Barber. Gonna be a good one this year. So much new music I've been working on for y'all. Been tryna get an album built up and I'll definitely be trying some of them out at these shows so make sure y'all get out to one. Or I guess just wait til the album drops. Either way we're gonna be moving different this year and it's definitely gonna be a tour to remember!!"

Featuring raw vocals and stripped-down sound fusing gritty Red Dirt roots and barstool folk, the young native of Hackett, AR, has amassed a strong following and big-time believers, built on a sturdy blue-collar style. Waylon's 2025 was defined by career-building moments at every turn - from standout sets at Stagecoach, Cavendish Beach Music Festival, and FairWell Festival, to opening for Zach Bryan at London's Hyde Park. He completed his first-ever Australian tour with packed shows in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, and capped the year by being hand-picked as one of VEVO's 2026 DSCVR Artists to Watch - all signaling a fast-rising trajectory and even greater momentum heading into 2026.

Bolded - 'Everywhere Under The Sun' Headlining Dates

April 23 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall

April 27 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

April 28 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

May 1 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

May 2 - Urbana, IL - The Canopy Club

May 4 - Detroit, MI - El Club

May 5 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

May 6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

May 8 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater

May 9 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

May 10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

Other Upcoming Waylon Wyatt Dates

~ Supporting Sam Barber

* Festival Date

Feb 5 - Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center ~

Feb 6 - Washington, DC - The Anthem ~

Feb 7 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium ~

March 6 - Berlin, Germany - C2C Fest Berlin

March 7 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - C2C Festival Rotterdam*

March 9 - Stockholm, Stockholm County - Nalen

March 10 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall

March 11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Lille Vega

March 13 - London, UK - C2C Festival London*

March 14 - Belfast, United Kingdom - C2C Festival Belfast*

March 15 - Glasgow, UK - C2C Festival Glasgow*

March 20 - March 22 - Ipswich, Australia - CMC Rocks QLD*

March 28 - Bryan, TX - Troubadour Fest*

April 9 - Florence, AZ - Country Thunder*

June 4 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre~

June 5 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre~

June 6 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Music Festival*

June 13 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo*

June 19 - Bloomington, IL - Tailgate N' Tallboys*

June 26 - Ponoka, CA - Ponoka Stampede*

June 27 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

June 29 - Lethbridge, AB - Yates Memorial Centre

June 30 - Medicine Hat, AB - Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre

July 2 - Calgary, AB - National Saloon*

July 3 - Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Community Theatre

July 4 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

July 6 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

July 7 - Casper, WY - The Gaslight Social

July 18 - Whitefish, MT - Under the Big Sky Festival*

August 1 - Saint Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival*

August 8 - Oro-Medonte, Canada - Boots and Hearts Music Festival*

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