Zach Bryan Unplugs For Acoustic Version Of New Album 'With Heaven On Top'

(Warner) Just days after the release of his new album WITH HEAVEN ON TOP, Zach Bryan delivers a stripped-down version titled WITH HEAVEN ON TOP ACOUSTIC, which features 24 tracks with just vocals and guitar along with alternative cover art.
The digital set is broken down into two parts; the acoustic version (as "Disc 1") along with the 2nd half ("Disc 2") comprising the original 25 track album totalling 49 tracks in all.
WITH HEAVEN ON TOP -the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter's sixth studio album - was released January 9, via Warner Records. The complete set of songs was written, recorded and produced by Bryan over the last several months in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Physical release dates for vinyl and CD to be confirmed shortly.
Tickets for Bryan's 2026 WITH HEAVEN ON TOUR are on sale now.
WITH HEAVEN ON TOP ACOUSTIC - Tracklisting:
Disc 1:
Runny Eggs
Appetite
DeAnn's Denim
Say Why
Drowning
Santa Fe
Skin
Dry Deserts
Bad News
South and Pine
Cannonball
Slicked Back
Anyways
If They Come Lookin'
Rivers and Creeks
Plastic Cigarette
You Can Still Come Home
Aeroplane
Always Willin'
Miles
All Good Things Past
Camper
Sundown Girls
With Heaven On Top
Disc 2: (original album)
Down, Down, Stream
Runny Eggs
Appetite
DeAnn's Denim
Say Why
Drowning
Santa Fe
Skin
Dry Deserts
Bad News
South and Pine
Cannonball
Slicked Back
Anyways
If They Come Lookin'
Rivers and Creeks
Plastic Cigarette
You Can Still Come Home
Aeroplane
Always Willin'
Miles
All Good Things Past
Camper
Sundown Girls
With Heaven On Top
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