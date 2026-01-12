Zach Bryan Unplugs For Acoustic Version Of New Album 'With Heaven On Top'

(Warner) Just days after the release of his new album WITH HEAVEN ON TOP, Zach Bryan delivers a stripped-down version titled WITH HEAVEN ON TOP ACOUSTIC, which features 24 tracks with just vocals and guitar along with alternative cover art.

The digital set is broken down into two parts; the acoustic version (as "Disc 1") along with the 2nd half ("Disc 2") comprising the original 25 track album totalling 49 tracks in all.

WITH HEAVEN ON TOP -the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter's sixth studio album - was released January 9, via Warner Records. The complete set of songs was written, recorded and produced by Bryan over the last several months in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Physical release dates for vinyl and CD to be confirmed shortly.

Tickets for Bryan's 2026 WITH HEAVEN ON TOUR are on sale now.



WITH HEAVEN ON TOP ACOUSTIC - Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

Runny Eggs

Appetite

DeAnn's Denim

Say Why

Drowning

Santa Fe

Skin

Dry Deserts

Bad News

South and Pine

Cannonball

Slicked Back

Anyways

If They Come Lookin'

Rivers and Creeks

Plastic Cigarette

You Can Still Come Home

Aeroplane

Always Willin'

Miles

All Good Things Past

Camper

Sundown Girls

With Heaven On Top

Disc 2: (original album)

Down, Down, Stream

Runny Eggs

Appetite

DeAnn's Denim

Say Why

Drowning

Santa Fe

Skin

Dry Deserts

Bad News

South and Pine

Cannonball

Slicked Back

Anyways

If They Come Lookin'

Rivers and Creeks

Plastic Cigarette

You Can Still Come Home

Aeroplane

Always Willin'

Miles

All Good Things Past

Camper

Sundown Girls

With Heaven On Top

Related Stories

Zach Bryan's 'With Heaven On Top' Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200

Zach Bryan Unplugs For Acoustic Version Of New Album 'With Heaven On Top'

Zach Bryan Releases New Album 'Heaven On Top'

Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill Joined Zach Bryan On Stage At Red Rocks (2025 In Review)

News > Zach Bryan