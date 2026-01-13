David Nail Announces Radical Shift In Touring

(117) David Nail's journey from Kennett, Missouri to Nashville, Tennessee has been told and retold on a music industry machine wash spin cycle. He's been labeled with nearly every adjective imaginable-praised publicly by the press and fellow artists, and more critically, if quietly, by some on the business side. He's a complicated human being, like so many, but he's no longer afraid of that word - complicated. The adult version of the country music singer/songwriter is flipping his career on its head this year, doing something few have done before in the modern music world; stripping it Down to the Studs.

David Nail, a guitar, and a couple hundred fans. No band, no road crew, no frills. Just a man, journeying across the country in his own car with a guitar and some songs. The shows on his 2026 "Down to the Studs Tour" will be more intimate than any he's ever played, he'll meet honest music lovers, share stories with them, laugh, cry, truly experience human moments in a world cluttered by manipulation. And he's never been more excited. Tickets go on-sale on Friday, January 16 at 10 a.m. CST.

"In what has been the most challenging year of my career, both personally, and professionally, it became clearer, and clearer, as I got closer to the end of 2025, that if I were going to continue in 2026, I had to clean the slate so to speak, and start fresh. What better way to start fresh, than to start over. This dream began with me, a guitar, and the songs. Just me, as raw, and real as the music can be. No band to hide behind, or to carry me each night. It's just me, and I'm as excited as I've been in a decade..." said David Nail.

"Down To The Studs Tour" 2026 Dates

January 17 - New Haven, Ky. - The Amp at Log Still Distillery

February 26 - Hagerstown, Md. - Live at Hub City Vinyl

February 27 - Bay Shore, N.Y. - Boulton Center For The Performing Arts

March 1 - Boston, Mass. - City Winery Boston

March 5 - Portland, Maine - One Longfellow Square

March 6 - Fall River, Mass. - Narrows Center For The Arts

March 8 - Fairfield, Conn. - StageOne at FTC

March 10 - Sellersville, Pa. - Sellersville Theater

March 11 - Lancaster, Pa. - Tellus 360

March 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Crafthouse Stage & Grill

April 8 - The Woodlands, Texas - Dosey Doe

April 9 - Fort Worth, Texas - Tulips

April 10 - Austin, Texas - The 04 Center

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