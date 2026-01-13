Jenna Paulette Jumps 'Back In The Saddle' with New Tour And Deluxe Album

(EBM) After learning the ropes of navigating a career and newfound motherhood in 2025, Leo33 rising country artist Jenna Paulette is jumping Back In The Saddle with a 26-date tour in 2026, with more shows to come. To celebrate, Paulette will also release a deluxe version of her sophomore album, Horseback, on January 30.

"This tour is appropriately named. At the end of 2025, I finally felt like I was finding my footing again after becoming a mom and getting through the first year of parenthood," Paulette reflects. "A lot of last year was spent figuring out how to get back in the saddle in every area of my life. I can't wait to be on the road again and a lot more in 2026. It's gonna be a ride."

The Back In The Saddle Tour is underway now, and includes stops at the legendary Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas as well as new cities, including Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Greenville, South Carolina and more.

Consisting of 20 tracks, Horseback (Deluxe) contains all 13 tracks off the original album, which was released in 2024, starting with "Wild Is Her Favorite Color," celebrating the freedom that comes with living authentically, before delving into "3 Kings," a tip of her hat to the three kings that have influenced her lifestyle, "King George, King Ranch, King James."

The album intertwines upbeat tracks, including previously released "Outside" and "Run The Damn Ball," harkening back to the values of grit and hard work that Paulette has come to embody, with empowering "Darlin,'" which signals the redemption of love lost and found again.

Paulette also finds a new spin on tracks in her duets with longtime friends and collaborators on "The Dirt," "Chasin' Whiskey" and "The Prophet (Grandaddy's Song);" featuring John Morgan, Jake Worthington and Ashley McBryde, respectively.

While Paulette took a step back from touring in 2025, her business endeavors continued to expand with the launch of her Sunrise and Sunset Boots collection with Justin Boots, as well as a new Fall collection of her women's rangewear line with Ely Cattleman, CowboyGirl. To learn more, visit JennaPaulette.com.

Back In The Saddle tour dates:

Jan 24 // New Braunfels, Texas // Gruene Hall *co-headlining with Jesse Raub Jr.

Jan 31 // Tulsa, Okla. // Mercury Lounge

Feb 1 // Kansas City, Mo. // Knuckleheads

Feb 3 // Venice, Neb. // Buck's Bar and Grill

Feb 4 // Davenport, Iowa // Raccoon Motel

Feb 5 // Yorkville, Ill. // Law Office Pub & Music Hall

Feb 6 // Milwaukee, Wis. // Shank Hall

Feb 7 // Clinton, Wis. // BOXCARS Pub & Grub

Feb 14 // Dunn, N.C. // Bird's Nest Listening Room

Feb 15 // Greenville, S.C. // Doc's Tavern

Feb 19-21 // Alpine, Texas // Lonestar Cowboy Poetry Gathering

Feb 26 // Fort Worth, Texas // Rhinestone Saloon

March 7 // Conroe, Texas // Table at Madeley

April 1 // Decatur, Ga. // Eddie's Attic

April 2 // Nashville, Tenn. // Chief's on Broadway *co-headline with Sammy Arriaga

April 11-16 // Galveston, Texas // Rock the Coast

April 23 // Corpus Christi, Texas // Brewster Street Icehouse

July 11 // Woodland Park, Colo. // America's Mountain Festival

Horseback Deluxe Tracklist (songwriters in parentheses):

1. Wild Is Her Favorite Color - Lori McKenna, Liz Rose, Hillary Lindsey

2. 3 Kings - Jenna Paulette, Parker Welling, Casey Brown

3. The Devil's an Angel - Jenna Paulette, Parker Welling, Casey Brown

4. Run The Damn Ball - Rodney Clawson, Casey Michael Beathard, Hunter Phelps

5. The Dirt - Jenna Paulette, Will Bundy, Hillary Lindsey

6. Chasin' Whiskey - Joe Fox, Tony Lane

7. The Prophet (Grandaddy's Song) - Ashley McBryde, Matraca Berg, Lori McKenna

8. Outside - Kelley Lovelace, Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson

9. Prairie Primrose - Jenna Paulette, Will Bundy, Lydia Vaughan

10. Darlin' - Jenna Paulette, Jess Cayne, Matthew Morrisey

11. Horseback - Jenna Paulette, Will Bundy, Lydia Vaughan

12. Hang Your Hat - Jenna Paulette, Smith Ahnquist, Jim Beavers, Rhett Akins

13. A Hill To Die On - Jenna Paulette, Smith Ahnquist, Lynn Hutton

14. The Dirt (ft. John Morgan) - Jenna Paulette, Will Bundy, Hillary Lindsey, John Morgan

15. Chasin' Whiskey (ft. Jake Worthington) - Joe Fox, Tony Lane

16. The Prophet (Grandaddy's Song) ft. Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde, Matraca Berg, Lori McKenna

17. How To Make A Cowboy Cry - Jenna Paulette, Parker Welling, Casey Brown

18. Steady - Jenna Paulette, Will Bundy, Rhett Akins

19. Cowboy In Me (Live) - Jeffrey Steele, AI Anderson, Craig Wiseman

20. Texas (When I Die) [Live] - Bobby Borchers, Ed Bruce, Patsy Bruce

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